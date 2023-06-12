Fannie Mae re-releases 2022 DFAST after errors found in model

In accordance with the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, Fannie Mae has released a new version of its 2022 Stress Test Disclosure, which reflects two hypothetical economic scenarios, including a “severely adverse” scenario.

The report was initially released in August 2022, but Fannie Mae announced in November that it had made a “recent identification of errors in an underlying model.” This led the GSE to advise against “rely[ing] on the information in [the] report for any purpose.”

The annual Dood-Frank Act Stress Test (DFAST) is designed to “assess capital adequacy over a nine-quarter projection period from Q1 2022 to Q1 2024.” It summarizes the results based on a “severely adverse” scenario prescribed by the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) based on a hypothetical scenario that illustrates the resiliency of the model to challenging economic conditions.