The emotional side of mortgage lending
The emotional side of mortgage lending
Is the sinking housing market finally at the bottom?
Is the sinking housing market finally at the bottom?
How Mortgage Lenders Can Stop Revenue Leakage from Appraisal Fees
How Mortgage Lenders Can Stop Revenue Leakage from Appraisal Fees
Career Building: Launching and growing a wholesale brokerage (Wholesale Master Class Episode 2)
Career Building: Launching and growing a wholesale brokerage (Wholesale Master Class Episode 2)
MortgageMortgage Rates

Fannie Mae re-releases 2022 DFAST after errors found in model

The new version of the 2022 stress test report accounts for errors identified after the initial publication

In accordance with the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, Fannie Mae has released a new version of its 2022 Stress Test Disclosure, which reflects two hypothetical economic scenarios, including a “severely adverse” scenario.

The report was initially released in August 2022, but Fannie Mae announced in November that it had made a “recent identification of errors in an underlying model.” This led the GSE to advise against “rely[ing] on the information in [the] report for any purpose.”

The annual Dood-Frank Act Stress Test (DFAST) is designed to “assess capital adequacy over a nine-quarter projection period from Q1 2022 to Q1 2024.” It summarizes the results based on a “severely adverse” scenario prescribed by the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) based on a hypothetical scenario that illustrates the resiliency of the model to challenging economic conditions.

The FHFA assigned the adverse scenario based on three general criteria: macroeconomic variables, interest rate variables and a global market shock.

Under the hypothetical macroeconomic variables, residential home prices have declined 29%; commercial real estate prices have dropped 35%; real GDP has declined by 4%; and the unemployment rate has reached 10%.

Under interest rate variables, mortgage rates would hypothetically have risen 0.8%; the 10-year Treasury yield will have dropped 0.9%; and there is no change in the 3-month Treasury rate.

Under global market shocks, there is only one criteria under the adverse scenario: a drop in prices in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) by up to 85%.

The impact of the severely adverse scenario is detailed in two ways in the updated report: without a valuation allowance (VA) established on deferred tax assets, and with a VA established in Q1 2022.

Without the establishment of a VA, “Fannie Mae would recognize $13.2B of cumulative comprehensive income over the hypothetical stress scenario,” the updated results state. With the establishment of a VA, “Fannie Mae would recognize $1.3B of cumulative comprehensive loss over the hypothetical stress scenario.”

The original report issued in August identified $9.5 billion in theoretical net income without the establishment of a VA, and a $6.3 billion loss with the establishment of a VA.

The FHFA said that the report and its findings “should not be viewed as forecasts of expected or likely outcomes for Fannie Mae.”

More:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

mortgage lending technology
HomeZada rolls out AI-powered chat assistant for homeowners HW+

HomeZada, a cloud-based platform for digital home management, has added Zada, an AI chat assistant, to the suite of apps on its platform.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please