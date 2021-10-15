Lunch & Learn: The State of Housing
Lunch & Learn: The State of Housing

As housing supply dwindles, affordability concerns grow while competition heats up the market. This Lunch & Learn will examine the current state of housing, featuring experts who have an eye on the market.

HousingWire Annual Virtual Summit
HousingWire Annual Virtual Summit

Join us on October 25 for a chance to see a handpicked selection of sessions from HousingWire Annual along with technology demos from the most innovative tech companies! Register now for FREE to experience HW Annual just like you were there.

Building the next generation of tech: Three ways to digitize home lending
Building the next generation of tech: Three ways to digitize home lending

The home lending industry has a massive opportunity to digitalize to create efficiencies and to deliver a simpler end-to-end user experience that would benefit both borrowers and servicers.  

Volly’s Grant Moon on challenges facing veterans
Volly’s Grant Moon on challenges facing veterans

In this episode of HousingNews, we are joined by Grant Moon who discusses the difficulties veterans face during the home-buying process and misconceptions about VA loans.

Politics & MoneyMortgage

Fannie Mae: Mortgage rates and home prices will rise in ’22

Economists expect mortgage rate to average 3.3% and home prices to increase 7.4% in 2022

Economists at Fannie Mae expect an increase mortgage rates and home prices in 2022 due to higher inflation, a tightening of monetary policy, and low home inventory.

Fannie Mae in its October economic forecast said it expects the 30-year fixed rate mortgage to average 3.3% in 2022, up from 3.1% the GSE projected last month. Fannie attributed the uptick in interest rates to the Federal Reserve’s expected tapering of asset purchases, including mortgage backed securities.

For this year, Fannie projects rates to average 2.9%. According to the Freddie Mac PMMS survey, the average 30-year-fixed mortgage rose to 3.05% for the week ending Oct. 14, the highest level since April.

“Even a modest tightening of monetary policy would, of course, impact housing, but we expect the effects to be largely muted given current market conditions,” said Doug Duncan, Fannie Mae’s senior vice president and chief economist.

In terms of home prices, economists at the GSE are forecasting a 16.6% increase in 2021, which is 1.8% higher than projected in September. In 2022, the economists changed the outlook on home price increases to 7.4% from 5.1%.

Despite new single-family home construction being in high demand, supply has been hindered by the low availability of materials and skilled labor. Those obstacles will continue next year, the economists said.

According to the latest forecast, total home sales will decline to 6.54 million in 2022 from 6.77 million sales in 2021. Single-family mortgage origination projections for 2021 remained flat at about $4.3 trillion. Fannie Mae is now projecting single-family originations in 2022 at $3.30 trillion, up from September’s forecast of $3.25 trillion.

“Mortgage rates may rise in response to the tighter environment, but we expect the severe shortage of homes for sale to remain the primary driver of strong house price appreciation through at least 2022, limiting interest rate effects on home sales and home prices,” said Duncan.

Fannie Mae also slashed its forecast for the economy in 2021 for the third consecutive month. Real gross domestic product (GDP), Fannie said, is expected to grow 4.9% this year, compared to the 5.4% it had forecast in September.

Annual inflation for 2021 is expected to be 5.7%, higher than the 5.4% it projected in September. The main contribution will come from the higher energy prices, domestically and abroad.

The economists expect that the Federal Reserve will announce a tapering of asset purchases in its November meeting. Also, the central bank may hike the federal funds rate by 25 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2022, for the first time since December 2018.

Most Popular Articles

HW+ home on street
The biggest risk to the housing market right now

What economic factors present the most risk to the housing market for the rest of this year and into 2022? HW+ Premium Content.

Oct 11, 2021 By

Latest Articles

credit score concept on the screen of smart phone, checking payment history in bank
Mortgage credit-score hopeful VantageScore has a new CEO

VantageScore Solutions announced this week its long-time CEO Barrett Burns would step down and Silvio Tavares, a financial services and fintech veteran, will fill the role.

Oct 15, 2021 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please