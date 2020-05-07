Facebook draws in 195 million daily active users in the United States and Canada, according to its latest earnings report. Yes, that’s daily.

But how does a real estate agent or loan originator harness that incredible reach to find top prospects?

Travis Thom – a Facebook marketing strategist for the real estate industry –can answer that question. He’ll share actionable ideas in a 20-minute session at the virtual engage.marketing summit on June 12.

Thom, founder and CEO of Elevated REM, has been a Realtor and qualifying broker since 2001. After several years on his own, he started a small team that leveraged marketing to sell condo and townhouse developments. His brokerage went on to handle sales and marketing for more than $100 million in inventory in a short time, and his team grew to more than 30 agents.

Travis Thom

Now, Thom coaches real estate agents, brokerages and teams on Facebook tactics for marketing their listings, creating brand awareness, generating leads and recruiting agents. He’s also created a Facebook advertising agency for the real estate industry.

Whether you’re just starting out or want to sharpen your social media prowess, this session will deliver immediate takeaways for your business.

Thom is one of the veteran marketing leaders speaking at engage.marketing on June 11-12, including Sarah DeCiantis, Bobbi Howe, Barbara Yolles, Alec Hanson, Brian Covey, Cindy McGovern, Kevin Peranio, Bill Ludwig and many more.

