eXp acquires 500-agent independent brokerage in Florida

eXp Realty has acquired Broker’s LLC, a 500-agent independent brokerage based in South Florida and founded by Claudia Serna, eXp announced on Thursday.

“Claudia’s impressive track record and the entrepreneurial spirit of Broker’s LLC align perfectly with our values and vision,” Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty, said in a statement. “Claudia personifies determination, having immigrated from Colombia with less than $500 and a dream to start her own business so that she could lead with her values of honesty and integrity. We are so proud to welcome Claudia and her team as we look forward to empowering them to reach new heights with our support.”

In 2023, Broker’s LLC amassed over $500 million in closed sales through 1,694 transactions, an eXp news release stated.

With the acquisition, Broker’s LLC agents will have access to eXp Realty’s global network, along with opportunities for cross-learning and international business expansion.

“We are thrilled to bring our proven experience and core values to a global platform,” Serna said in a statement. “This union not only reaffirms our commitment to our agents’ success, but also opens the door to unprecedented opportunities.”

Originally from Colombia, Serna founded Broker’s LLC in 2004 and grew her independent brokerage to more than 500 agents throughout South Florida.