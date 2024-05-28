EXIT Realty partners with earnest money collection platform

EXIT Realty Corp. International and Earnnest, a digital app that handles earnest money collections, announced a partnership on Tuesday that is designed to create more seamless and secure real estate transactions.

The Earnnest platform offers a user-friendly and fully digital fund transfer process for home purchase transactions. It is designed to enhance transparency for all stakeholders while “minimizing the risks associated with traditional methods like checks and wire transfers,“ the company explained in a news release.

“This collaboration underscores our shared commitment to innovation and excellence in the real estate industry,” said Chris Basinger, a 2023 HousingWire Rising Star and senior vice president of Growth at Earnnest. “By leveraging Earnnest within EXIT Realty’s robust network, we look forward to empowering agents with the tools they need to elevate their businesses and deliver exceptional service to clients.”

“As a leader in the real estate industry, EXIT Realty Corp. International aligns with companies like Earnnest that bring innovative and effective tools to our EXIT family which help to streamline the real estate transaction process,” said Tami Bonnell, co-chair of EXIT Realty Corp. International. “We’re proud to welcome Earnnest as our newest Premier Partner.”

U.S.-based agents in the EXIT Realty network, which also spans into Canada, are now able to use the Earnnest mobile app to request earnest from clients. Earnnest can be integrated into other popular platforms such as dotloop, Transactions (zipForm edition) and MoxiWorks.

Exit Realty had 14 affiliates that closed at least 500 sides in 2023, according to RealTrends.

Earnnest, based in South Carolina, has reportedly facilitated more than 350,000 digital earnest money deposits with a total value of more than $2 billion since its inception in 2017.