Evergreen Home Loans expands into Montana

Seattle-based lender is now licensed in 11 states

Mortgage company Evergreen Home Loans is continuing its expansion across the country with the opening of new branches in Montana, the company announced on Wednesday.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Montana team to our Evergreen family,” Robert Lipston, the company’s executive vice president of production, said in a statement. “We’re excited to bring our personalized approach to mortgage solutions to the residents of Montana.”

In that context, the company appointed Brett Evertz as the area manager.

Evergreen Home Loans offers a full suite of mortgage services, including conventional purchase loans and refinancing, as well as government-backed products through the Federal Housing Administration (FHA), U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Founded in Seattle in 1987 by Don Burton, Evergreen Home Loans now operates in 11  states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, Washington and Wyoming. 

