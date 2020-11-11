Is a hot housing market here to stay?
Is a hot housing market here to stay?

EasyKnock's Jarred Kessler discusses housing market trends, how the second stimulus bill will impact Americans and what may be ahead in 2021. 

Better.com snags $200 million in series D funding for $4 billion valuation
Better.com snags $200 million in series D funding for $4 billion valuation

Revealed it raised $200 million is a series D funding round - $100 million more than it originally quoted in September.

Turning first-time borrowers into customers for life
Turning first-time borrowers into customers for life

As lenders close a record-breaking year, the opportunity to develop lifetime relationships with your mortgage customers has never been greater.

FHA proposes allowing private flood insurance option
FHA proposes allowing private flood insurance option

The rule would allow lenders to use a private flood insurance option rather than go through the National Flood Insurance Program.

Title/Escrow

Endpoint receives $40 million in additional funding from First American

Total funding to date is now $70 million

Mobile-first title and escrow company, Endpoint, has announced it received an additional investment of $40 million from its parent company, First American Financial Corporation. This investment brings the total funding received to date to $70 million.

Endpoint said that this funding will help accelerate its hiring plans, technology development and expansion into new U.S. markets.

Endpoint was launched last November by First American, a provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions. At that time, First American invested $30 million in the company for development and growth.

“Today’s homebuyers and sellers live, work and play predominantly online where they expect a certain level of convenience and speed,” said Scott Martino, CEO of Endpoint. “Endpoint combines innovative technology with the expertise of experienced escrow officers and provides a digital compass for the most significant purchase of a homebuyer’s lifetime. Our team is committed to supporting real estate agents and their clients as they navigate this process, while rapidly and conveniently completing their transactions.”

Endpoint said it surpassed its growth targets in Seattle and since then has expanded operations into Southern California and Arizona. The company has also doubled its employee base this year and said it is working on “enhancements to its platform that further simplify transaction management and improve accessibility from any device.”

“There are a number of companies attempting to deploy technology to speed up the digitization of the real estate transaction,” said Paul Hurst, managing director, Venture Investments at First American. “Endpoint has already validated the demand for, and the functionality of, its product and is now broadening its focus to fundamentally simplify and automate the escrow process across all states, with the support of First American.”

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

AdobeStock_204505381
With Biden win, the future of forbearance and student loans

With Joe Biden in the White House and a split Congress, we examine what to expect in 2021 regarding forbearance, student loan debt and GSE conservatorship.

Nov 08, 2020 By

Latest Articles

AdobeStock_290492469
AIME expands grant program to include veterans, military spouses

Spark program now offers small business grants and specialized job training for women, minorities and veterans.

Nov 11, 2020 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please