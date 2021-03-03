David Stevens and Kris Kully to speak at Spring Summit

The regulatory landscape has shifted quickly under President Biden. To discuss just what that means for those in the housing economy, Kris Kully, a partner at Mayer Brown, and David Stevens, the former CEO of the Mortgage Bankers Association, will speak on a panel titled A New Regulatory Regime, at HousingWire’s virtual Spring Summit on March 4.

Stevens has served as senior vice president of single family at Freddie Mac, executive vice president at Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, president and COO of the Long and Foster Realty Companies, assistant secretary of Housing and FHA Commissioner, and CEO of the Mortgage Bankers Association.

Kully previously worked at the Department of Housing and Urban Development as a senior attorney, in the legal division at Fannie Mae and as a partner at K&L Gates. Now, at Mayer Brown, Kully advises clients in the consumer financial services and real estate settlement services industries in connection with federal and state consumer protection, licensing, and practice requirements.

The focus of the Spring Summit is The Year-Round Purchase Market. Record low rates led to a banner year for mortgage lenders in 2020, but as rates rise, real estate agents and lenders will have to adapt to accommodate the demographic tsunami of Millennial homebuyers looking to enter the market.

The summit will covers topics that are critical to success in another unprecedented year, including:

Servicing challenges in a pandemic period

Operational strategies in the current market

The brave new world of valuations

eClosing/RON update

Economic forecast

The summit also features sessions on mortgage disruption, lessons from local markets and more.

As with all HousingWire events, we’re bringing together some of the brightest and most successful people in mortgage, real estate, compliance, technology and regulation to offer their insights on what’s happening right now and what’s coming next.

Speakers joining Kully and Stevens include UWM CEO Mat Ishbia, Figure Technologies CEO and co-founder Mike Cagney, MBA’s Lisa Haynes, Blend CEO Nima Ghamsari, Mortgage Champions CEO Dale Vermillion and many more.

