David Childers named new CEO of Keeping Current Matters

David Childers has been promoted to the role of chief executive officer at Keeping Current Matters, the company announced on Wednesday.

Childers previously served as KCM’s president for almost two years. Before that, he was the vice president of content and marketing. His appointment coincides with owner Bill Harney shedding the CEO title, which he has held since October 2014.

KCM can be best described as a real estate insights provider.

“Our belief that knowledge equals power remains unwavering, and I look forward to helping our members shape the future of real estate through education,” Childers said in a statement.

In his new role, Childers will be expected to further KCM’s mission to provide real estate professionals with “best-in-class market insights and educational resources,” the statement said.

Since joining KCM in 2018, Childers has worked to expand KCM’s research and marketing capabilities. He has also participated in the launch of numerous KCM products. Childers comes to the position with decades of experience in the real estate and mortgage sectors.

Keeping Current Matters is based in Richmond, Virginia and has a team of more than 50 employees. The company’s chief economist, George Ratiu, left the organization earlier this month.