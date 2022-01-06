Here’s what brokers should know about non-QM heading into 2022
Here’s what brokers should know about non-QM heading into 2022

As non-QM lending increases in popularity, it’s a great opportunity for brokers to jump in and grow their business by ...

HW+ Virtual 2022 Forecast Event
HW+ Virtual 2022 Forecast Event

This 2022 forecast event will equip attendees with the insights and data they need to navigate the year ahead....

Staying prepared in a changing mortgage market
Staying prepared in a changing mortgage market

This webinar will outline the different business cycles and how lenders can set a foundation of resilience to changing m...

Demystifying home pricing models with Lee Kennedy
Demystifying home pricing models with Lee Kennedy

Lee Kennedy discusses the capabilities and limitations of AVMs and also the data present in making decisions....

ClosingMortgageRemote online notarization

Covius integrates Stavvy for RON and eSign on loan mods

Servicers will be able to check RON eligibility early in the loss-mitigation process

Technology solutions provider Covius announced Tuesday that it is integrating the Stavvy platform into its loss mitigation and loan modification solutions. Covius said that it will use the Stavvy platform to offer RON and eSignature capabilities for all loss mitigation products, regardless of recording requirements.

In November 2021, Ginnie Mae announced that it was formally approving the use of eSign and RON on loan modifications, which has made RON capabilities a priority for Ginnie Mae servicers that want to ensure eSignature technology is available on loan modifications requiring county-level recording . Before Ginnie Mae’s announcement, only Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and loans securitized outside of the GSEs were potentially RON-eligible.

Together, the service offered by the Covius and Stavvy integration will be able to check for RON eligibility early in the loss-mitigation process. If the loan modification package is found to be RON eligible, Covius will tag the signature lines for eSign and RON recognition, and it will initiate the scheduling process with the borrowers. The digital notarization process will be led by the Covius notary panel and will use Stavvy’s technology to notarize the documents in the borrowers’ home or office.

“The recent announcement by Ginnie Mae represents a significant step forward as these digital channels will now be available to millions of consumers where paper-based processes were previously the only option,” Joe Chappell, executive vice president at Covius Settlement Services, said in a statement. “In anticipation of even greater adoption by investors, Covius has proactively aligned with Stavvy, to be ready to offer these options to our large servicer clients.”

Boston-based Stavvy specializes in eClosings and remote online notarization (RON) services for the mortgage and real estate industry. In May of 2021, Stavvy announced it had received $40 million in Series A funding and was recognized as one of the 2021 HW Tech100 winners for its native eSign and hybrid transaction tools.

“Stavvy’s mission is to make the completion of complex, legal and financial transactions easier and safer for borrowers throughout the homeownership lifecycle,” Shane Hartzler, Stavvy’s chief strategy officer, said in a statement.

This integration is part of Covius Connected, the company’s plan to increase transparency, consistency, performance and ease of integration.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

newsroom template_FHFA
FHFA hikes fees for high-balance and second-home loans

The Federal Housing Finance Agency introduced new upfront fees for some high-balance and second-home loans sold to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Jan 05, 2022 By

Latest Articles

HW+ houses Reno
2022 opens with a big MSR bulk-sale offering

Incenter Mortgage Advisors is in the market with a $10 billion bulk-sales package of MSRs tied to Fannie and Freddie loans.

Jan 06, 2022 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please