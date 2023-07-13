CoreLogic rolls out upgrade to its Discovery Platform

CoreLogic, a provider of real estate data, analytics, and solutions, unveiled this week an upgrade to its CoreLogic Discovery Platform, offering users streamlined access to data-driven business analysis.

The recent enhancement introduces pre-designed solutions tailored to assist mortgage lenders in transforming data into valuable insights. With this update, users can make faster decisions and achieve improved business outcomes, gaining immediate access to actionable insights.

“Discovery Platform was designed to be an industry-leading, unified solution that combines best-in-class data, enhanced analytics, and cross-functional collaboration capabilities to help enterprises understand, improve, and grow their business,” said Devi Mateti, president of the Enterprise Digital Solutions Group. “A year later, we are proud to continue evolving this transformative technology for more mortgage lenders, including those without access to data scientists, to enable them to compete more effectively in today’s challenging marketplace.”

Among the pre-built solutions offered by the CoreLogic Discovery Platform are:

Market Share: Empowers lenders to evaluate their market share at a granular level, including geography and loan type, providing insight into their key competitors

Empowers lenders to evaluate their market share at a granular level, including geography and loan type, providing insight into their key competitors Prospect Marketing: Assists lenders in optimizing their marketing efforts by establishing specific “buy box” criteria, allowing them to target potential borrowers most likely to seek a loan

Assists lenders in optimizing their marketing efforts by establishing specific “buy box” criteria, allowing them to target potential borrowers most likely to seek a loan Lost Leads & Pay-Off: Enables lenders to track their portfolio run-off and identify which competitors won their lost leads, thereby enhancing their competitive positioning

Enables lenders to track their portfolio run-off and identify which competitors won their lost leads, thereby enhancing their competitive positioning Collateral Risk: Helps lenders identify loans and regions with the highest risk of default, leveraging home price forecasts and identification of “underwater” loans

Helps lenders identify loans and regions with the highest risk of default, leveraging home price forecasts and identification of “underwater” loans Affordable Housing: Assists lenders in identifying low-to-moderate income census tracts and comparing their performance to top lenders and loan officers in that area

Assists lenders in identifying low-to-moderate income census tracts and comparing their performance to top lenders and loan officers in that area Climate Risk: Delivers powerful climate-based insights by market and within a lender’s portfolio

Since its launch a year ago, Discovery Platform has empowered over 100 companies to discover, integrate, analyze, and model property insights, enabling them to make critical business decisions faster.

Powered by the industry’s first integrated property identifier, CLIP ID, and built on over 50 years of data encompassing 99.9% of U.S. residential properties, CoreLogic says it is dedicated to further transforming its comprehensive property analytics solution. The company has plans to diversify across new industries and introduce additional pre-built use cases that are currently unavailable in the market.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, CoreLogic is a provider of property information, analytics, and data-enabled solutions, serving customers in the real estate, mortgage finance, insurance, and public sector markets. CoreLogic has offices across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

This content was generated using AI and was edited by HousingWire’s editors.