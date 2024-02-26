CoreLogic promotes industry veteran to lead real estate business

CoreLogic promoted Kevin Greene to the role of executive general manager of its real estate business segment, the company announced on Monday.

In this new capacity, Greene will oversee operations, sales and customer service efforts, working to empower CoreLogic’s MLS clients. Greene will report to Devi Mateti, president of the enterprise digital solutions team.

“I am honored to be considered for this role. (…) I look forward to guiding my team as we set the pace to transform the residential real estate industry,” Greene said in a statement.

Greene began his tenure at CoreLogic in 2016, where he held key roles in strategic leadership and sales capacities. Most recently, he served as the head of the sales team for the real estate business segment.

Throughout his career, Greene developed expertise in business development and product strategy. Greene is also a former real estate broker/owner and a U.S. Army veteran.

“Our Real Estate business is a cornerstone of CoreLogic’s growth strategy, and Kevin’s exceptional leadership and commitment to our clients make him the ideal candidate to lead this critical segment,” Mateti said in a statement. “We are confident that under his guidance, the team will continue to deliver innovative and mission-critical solutions to our MLS clients, empowering their real estate agents.”