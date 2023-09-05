CoreLogic and Restb.ai bringing new AI tools to nation’s fourth-largest MLS

Data giant CoreLogic and real estate computer vision provider Restb.ai are teaming up to provide generative AI tools to First Multiple Listing Service (FMLS), the fourth largest MLS in the country.

The tools will be delivered through the CoreLogic suite of MLS solutions, including CoreLogic Matrix and CoreLogic OneHome.

The AI tools will help streamline is the listing input process. Restb.ai AI tools, such as photo tags or ALT-Text technology, will automatically extract information from listing photos and generate captions for each one of them. Homebuyers will be able to upload a photo of a desired home in OneHome and search for listings with the same feature, thanks to the image matching capabilities.

Additionally, technology will facilitate ensuring MLS and ADA compliance before publication in the MLS and syndication to third-party sites. This tool will be integrated with CoreLogic Listing Data Checker.

Overall, the new tools integrated to FMLS’s CoreLogic products will include: photo tags, ALT-Text technology, generative property description and image matching capabilities.

These new features and benefits are in addition to FMLS’s existing photo compliance system and CoreLogic Listing Data Checker. The new features will be rolled out in the fourth quarter of 2023.