Corcoran scores a touchdown as former NFL stars join teams in Nashville, New Jersey

Corcoran expanded its talent pool this week and welcomed three new faces — two in Nashville and one in New Jersey.

Former National Football League stars Andy Levitre and Marc Mariani have joined Corcoran Reverie, an affiliate of The Corcoran Group, in Nashville. The duo will be part of the Your Nashville Agent team under the leadership of Aaron Joyce. In 2022, the team completed more than $60 million in real estate transactions, ranking them among the top 15 medium-sized agent teams by sides in Tennessee, according to RealTrends.

With their NFL careers behind them, Levitre and Mariani bring a winning mentality to the real estate game. Levitre, a former offensive guard, boasts a decade-long NFL career in which he played more than 140 games for teams such as the Buffalo Bills, the Tennessee Titans and the Atlanta Falcons. Mariani, a wide receiver and return specialist, spent six seasons in the NFL representing the Tennessee Titans and the Chicago Bears. He also earned a spot in the NFL’s Pro Bowl in 2010.

Corcoran Reverie is the exclusive real estate partner for the Tennessee Titans. This collaboration extends to various initiatives, including being the title sponsor for the annual Titans 5K race and hosting community tailgates at Nissan Stadium.

Levitre was previously affiliated with Keller Williams Nashville, while Mariani worked as an independent agent. Both agents will work from Corcoran Reverie’s office at 30 Burton Hills Boulevard. They will cater to clients seeking to purchase, sell or invest in luxury real estate throughout the Greater Nashville area.

In another move, Super Bowl champion Gregory Senat joined Corcoran Infinity Properties in New Jersey. Senat will be part of The Klipper Group, led by Roi Klipper, which focuses on the luxury real estate market in northern New Jersey.

Senat, who spent approximately six years in the NFL as an offensive tackle, played for several teams including the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets and the Kansas City Chiefs, where he won a Super Bowl in the 2019 season.

Corcoran Infinity Properties, which joined the Corcoran brand in May 2023, is spearheaded by David Arabia. Since its inception, the brokerage has onboarded more than 30 top agents, including Roi Klipper, Sweta Patel, Melissa Rubenstein, Jacki Lee and Jina Kusuman.

With more than 100 agents across three New Jersey offices in Alpine, Cresskill and River Vale, the brokerage specializes in the highly sought-after suburbs of Bergen County and waterfront enclaves along the Hudson River.

