Maggie Wu’s top performing team makes the jump back to Compass

Maggie Wu has returned to Compass, and she’s bringing her four-person The W Team to the New York brokerage.

With the move, Wu returns to where she began her career as junior partner on the Jing Chen Team in 2019. In December 2021, she had left Compass to join the young brokerage SERHANT. where she launched her own team.

In 2023, the W Team closed an impressive $102,683,254 in sales volume, earning her team the #21 rank in New York City and #36 position in New York State by RealTrends for small teams.

“We are thrilled to welcome Maggie back to Compass,” says Gordon Golub, Tri-State regional vice president at Compass. “Her unwavering commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with our core values, making Compass the natural choice for her team.”

In a statement, Wu cited the strength of Compass’ technology platform, which allows agents to streamline operations, deliver detailed reporting as well as clean marketing materials.

“We have an unwavering commitment to our clients to provide the utmost client service experience,” said Wu. “Compass is where we feel we need to be to fulfill that promise.”

Wu’s trilingual, all-female team comprises Olivia Marquez, a finance major with a background in luxury real estate; Isabelle Van Oppen, a UC Berkeley legal studies graduate with international investor clientele; and Michelle Pinner, who brings new development expertise. Wu is a New York University graduate who majored in economics.



