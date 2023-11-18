6 best real estate schools in Colorado for 2024

Your real estate career in picturesque Colorado is an exciting adventure waiting to unfold. We’re here to guide you in finding the best Colorado real estate school for your needs.

To get your license, you’ll need to complete 168 hours of prelicensing coursework at an accredited and approved school. Our thorough look at Colorado’s real estate schools will help you determine which course package fits your schedule, timeline, budget and learning style.

At-a-glance: Best real estate schools in Colorado

Real Estate Schools Pricing Starting at User Rating Pass Rate Colibri Real Estate $399 78%* 78% The CE Shop $495 96% 68%* VanEd $425 90% [1] 65%* Kaplan $599 92% 76% Colorado Real Estate School $399 94% 59%* Armbrust Real Estate Institute $799 Not available 95%*

*Most recent Colorado-specific student ratings. Pass rates as per the Colorado DRE 2023 license exam pass rates.

Colibri Real Estate: Best real estate school in Colorado for online learners

Pros: Thorough curriculum with practical insights

A sleek and interactive online learning platform

Comprehensive package options with various learning support options Cons: No free trial

Limited career resources

Colibri Real Estate features

Course Formats: Self-paced online courses. Course Access: Six months from the date of enrollment. Refund Policy: Get a full refund if you cancel a self-paced course within 30 days. Pass or Don’t Pay: Eligible on packages which include exam prep, Colibri will refund you the cost of your course if you score 80% or higher on the simulated exams and don’t pass the state license exam the first time. Exam Prep: Includes digital flashcards, mock exams, a readiness assessment, audio review guides, live Q&A sessions & six 1-hour live webinars with instructors for targeted exam prep. Student Support: Instructors are available by phone on business days or by email. Final Exam: Colibri offers online final exam proctoring nationally (but an exam proctor is not required to complete your prelicensing final exam by the state of Colorado.)

Colibri Real Estate pricing

Education Type Prelicensing Continuing Education Exam Prep $ Starting At $399 $39 $115 Main Package Features Coursework, Instructor Support, Study Guides & Coaching Videos All your required CE course hours to renew your license Simulated Exams, Flashcards, Audio Guides Upgrade Features Available Flashcards, Mock Exams, Review Guides, Readiness Assessment, Live Instructor Q&A & Exam Prep Sessions Additional elective courses, access to an on-demand webinar library, job aids, scripts, and checklists Live exam prep webinars, Q&A sessions

Key takeaways

Colibri Real Estate’s most impressive offering is their sleek and easy-to-use online learning platform. It is organized in an intuitive, clear way that makes finding what you’re looking for as simple as can be. Plus, they offer a ton of learning tools online such as a progress tracker and goal setting for your studies. Their videos are up-to-date, engaging, and will have you feeling motivated to dive into learning. Colibri Real Estate will definitely be appreciated by those who prefer a modern, visually-appealing online platform. And you’ll often find yourself in luck, because Colibri Real Estate regularly offers sale pricing on their packages.

Kaplan Real Estate Education: Best real estate school in Colorado for quality exam prep materials

Pros: An well-established reputation for quality course materials

Schooling for every stage of your career including continuing education and broker licensing

Unique career resources such as live online coaching Cons: No free trial

Limited interactive features on the online learning platform

Kaplan Real Estate Education features

Course Formats: Self-paced online courses, instructor-led livestream classes, or home study text-based courses. Course Access: Six months from the date of enrollment. Refund Policy: Get a full refund if you cancel any format course within the first 30 days. Pass or Don’t Pay: Not Available. Exam Prep: Exam prep course for focused review of key material, practice question bank, customizable quizzes, performance tracker, mock exams, interactive online study group. Student Support: National and state-specific subject matter experts are available via email and will reply to your question within a business day. Final Exam: Kaplan offers online final exam proctoring nationally (but an exam proctor is not required to complete your prelicensing final exam by the state of Colorado.)

Kaplan Real Estate Education pricing:

Education Type Prelicensing Continuing Education Exam Prep Professional Development $ Starting At $1599 $39 $99 $299 Main Package Features Coursework, Access to basic exam prep materials, choose between OnDemand, Online Live Classes, Home Study formats All your required CE course hours to renew your license in OnDemand & Home Study formats Audio study guide or real estate math course Business building courses online video training Upgrade Features Available Question banks, Interactive online study groups, Live Career Coaching Sessions Additional elective courses Mock exams, live study sessions, exam prep videos, flashcards Live online coaching sessions

Key takeaways

Kaplan is a giant in real estate education, they have been creating top-notch prelicensing, continuing education and exam prep materials for decades. Their approach to students is to acknowledge that everyone learns differently, and they’re the only national real estate school with three learning options. They know that self-paced online classes are most popular among adult learners, so they offer the best of both worlds: self-paced courses and live exam prep with expert instructors. They offer personal touches in a digital learning environment, providing live study sessions, webinars and Q&A sessions when you need it most. With Kaplan, you’ll feel prepared to take your license exam with their comprehensive exam prep approach.

The CE Shop: Best real estate school in Colorado for all stages of your career

Pros: A free trial to try the course and platform

Options to bundle prelicensing and continuing education courses

Affordable pricing Cons: Limited instructor interaction

The CE Shop features

Course Formats: Self-paced online courses. Course Access: Six months from the date of enrollment. Refund Policy: Get a full refund within the first 30 days if you haven’t completed more than 50% of the coursework. Pass or Don’t Pay: You’ll get the cost of the state license exam reimbursed if you don’t pass the first time. Exam Prep: Exam prep course for focused review of key material, personalized study recommendations based on readiness assessments, unlimited mock exams, and video webinars led by instructors. Student Support: Support is available from customer service agents 7 days a week during daytime hours by email, phone, or live chat. Final Exam: The CE Shop offers online final exam proctoring nationally (but an exam proctor is not required to complete your prelicensing final exam by the state of Colorado.)

The CE Shop pricing

Education Type Prelicensing Continuing Education Exam Prep Broker Licensing $ Starting At $495 $35 $79 $115 Main Package Features Coursework, Bundle including flashcards, glossary, study schedule, career resources & ebooks All your required CE course hours to renew your license via online videos & learning platform Lesson breakdowns, simulated exams, readiness assessment, 24/7 access to support Individual mandatory 45-hour courses Upgrade Features Available Exam prep package, Business Building Courses, first renewal CE package Additional elective courses No need - everything’s included in the basic package Broker prelicensing Exam Prep package

Key takeaways:

The CE Shop is the only school on our list that offers courses from prelicensing to managing broker licensing and everything in between. Their greatest strength is the design of all their course offerings at a great price. Feature for feature, you’re getting more tools, guides, e-books, and resources included in the lowest packaged price than any other school. Its package structures don’t gatekeep the best features for the highest-priced tier, instead they offer intuitive add-ons like bundling your continuing education package for when you’ve started working. What The CE Shop offers in value, it doesn’t take away in quality, either. A state-of-the-art online platform, expertly-written content, engaging lessons, and interactive study tools are all part of the deal with The CE Shop.

Van Education Center (VanEd): Best real estate school in Colorado for mobile users

Pros: 5-day free trial for online courses

Mobile-friendly online platforms for easy learning on all your devices

Career resources for newly-licensed brokers for tips and guidance in your first months working Cons: No managing broker license offerings

Pass guarantee is an upgrade feature not available in the basic package

Limited live instructor support

VanEd features

Course Formats: Self-paced online courses. Course Access: One year from the date of enrollment. Refund Policy: Get a full refund within 3 days of purchasing your course, as long as you haven’t completed more than 50% of the coursework or attempted any of the exams or practice tests. Pass or Don’t Pay: Get a refund of your entire package price if you fail any portion of your license exam within 11 weeks of starting your course, and you completed the unit summary exams and practice tests. Exam Prep: Exam prep course with focused summary exams on each subject, as well as practice tests, and exam guide books. Student Support: Instructor support is available by phone, email, or online via chat or Q&A portals 7 days a week. Customer support is available live during business hours weekdays via phone, live chat, or by email. Final Exam: Online final exam, VanEd does offer exam proctoring (but an exam proctor is not required to complete your prelicensing final exam by the state of Colorado.)

VanEd pricing

Education Type Prelicensing Exam Prep Continuing Education $ Starting At $425 $59 $26 Main Package Features Full coursework, access to instructor and customer support, and exam prep materials Choose from national or state-specific exam prep packages including exams by subject area and proration exercises All your required CE course hours to renew your license via online learning & videos Upgrade Features Available Pass guarantee, e-books, study guide workbooks, exam workbook, CE course bundles, career courses Options to bundle state and national exam prep Additional individual elective courses (or 80+ options)

Key takeaways

Where VanEd shines is in its transparency with potential students. They want you to know exactly what you’re getting out of their courses, and they aren’t afraid to share it upfront. VanEd is the only real estate school that offers a 5-day free trial with full course access, so you don’t just try out the home page of an online platform. VanEd has been creating real estate courses for 17 years with expert instructors and real estate professionals. They approach their courses with variety, so you can stay engaged in your learning with videos, infographics, text, interactive flashcards and tests, and real-world exercises. They even offer virtual field trips to connect your learning to your real-world career. VanEd also keeps up with the tech needs of mobile users, ensuring their graphics and videos load without issues no matter what device you’re learning from.

Colorado Real Estate School: Best school for a pass guarantee

Pros: A comprehensive curriculum designed by Colorado brokers

Video lessons led by expert instructors

Helpful career tools for newly licensed brokers Cons: No free trial

No managing broker course offerings

Colorado Real Estate School features

Course Formats: Self-paced online courses. Course Access: Choose from 6, 8, or 10 month course access based on the package tier. Refund Policy: Receive a refund if you haven’t completed more than 75% of the course. You will be refunded according to the percentage coursework you completed (50% refund if you completed 50% of the course) minus a $99 cancellation fee. Pass or Don’t Pay: Get your license exam fee refunded if you fail your license exam within 4 months of completing your course, this is only available for Deluxe Package customers. For all customers, Colorado Real Estate School will ensure you pass the next time. If you take your license exam within 30 days of completing their course and fail, you’ll receive free exam prep, live instructor webinars, renewed access to videos, and a study guide personalized to your license exam results. They will repeat this process until you pass your license exam. Exam Prep: Exam prep videos, live weekly webinars, adaptive assessments with personalized study recommendations, unlimited practice exams, interactive real estate math tool, digital flashcards. Student Support: Instructor support is available by email 7 days a week, customer support is available by email and phone Monday to Friday. Final Exam: Aceable Agent offers online final exam proctoring nationally (but an exam proctor is not required to complete your prelicensing final exam by the state of Colorado.)

Colorado Real Estate School pricing

Education Type Prelicensing Exam Prep Continuing Education $ Starting At $399 $89 $29 Main Package Features 168-hour prelicensing video course, instructor support, weekly live Q&A webinar, pass guarantee, real estate math tool, exam prep materials, live exam crammer webinar, access to exam prep video library State or national exam prep, weekly live instructor Q&A webinars, real estate math tools, practice questions Individual specialized online courses on a variety of topics Upgrade Features Available Career resources like commercial real estate training and business building training, a pass or don’t pay refund on the license exam fee Bundled exam prep, full day exam cram workshop Not Available

Key takeaways

Colorado Real Estate School (CRES) takes pride in their local expertise and the fact that their courses are designed by Colorado brokers. Who better to teach you the ins and outs of Colorado real estate than its own state’s experts? CRES offers many of the same reliable features of an online real estate school, with a few unique perks. While they also offer a pass-or-don’t-pay-type refund for those who don’t pass the license exam, they offer additional support with their unique Pass Guarantee. If you fail your exam, CRES will customize a study plan to your exam results, renew your exam prep access, and provide extra support until you pass your exam. Their exam prep is unique because of their adaptive features, which means you’ll study in your weak areas so you can pass your exam with flying colors.

Armbrust Real Estate Institute: Best real estate school Colorado for live instruction

Pros: A collaborative in-person and virtual classroom that tailors to students’ needs

Live instructor support

Local expertise from Colorado-based instructors and experts Cons: No course demo

Higher price point

Limited interactive online features

Armbrust Real Estate Institute features

Course Formats: Full-time and part-time in-person classes, online livestream, or self-paced video courses. Course Access: Full time in-person classes are 3 weeks long, while part-time in-person classes take 5 weeks. You have 6 months of access to the online self-paced course. Refund Policy: A refund is proportional to the number of classes you have taken, minus the non-refundable cost of textbooks and a $150 cancellation fee. Pass or Don’t Pay: AREI will pay the cost of your license exam fee if you need to retake the license exam, as long as you’ve finished your coursework and the assessment quiz. Exam Prep: Exam prep comes in the form of a classroom-style course, includes practice questions, and access to instructor support to review questions. Student Support: Online students have access to instructor support via chat, phone, and email during the week. In-class and livestream students have access to instructor support in real-time during class. Final Exam: Online or in-person final course exam. An exam proctor is not required to complete your prelicensing final exam by the state of Colorado.

Armbrust Real Estate Institute pricing

Education Type Prelicensing Continuing Education Exam Prep $ Starting At $799 $40 $125 Main Package Features Online: On-demand video lessons, scheduled livestream classes, hardcopy texts, flashcards, outlines, live instructor access, exam prep Inidividula CE courses offered in-person in Denver, CO Exam prep course including practice questions and access to instructor support to review Upgrade Features Available In-person full-time or part-time classes in Denver, CO Not available Comprehensive Colorado exam prep course for agents licensed from another state

Key takeaways

Armbrust Real Estate Institute’s (AREI) approach is straightforward: AREI mimics the classroom experience in all their real estate education offerings. AREI was the first state-approved real estate school in Colorado, and they have been successfully teaching real estate brokers for over 52 years. The benefits to live instruction is the flexibility in pace, as the instructor will adjust to students’ needs, and ability to get instructor support in real time on each course section. AREI’s methods are solid, and they can prove it – they consistently rank among the highest license exam pass rates (95% as of late 2023) on the Colorado DRE’s quarterly-updated list.[2]

Methodology: How we choose the best real estate schools in colorado

Your trust is important to us. It’s why we work to earn it by sharing exactly how we rate the schools on our list. First, we evaluate the following must-haves:

Course offerings and curriculum comprehensiveness

Instructor quality and qualifications

Student support services

User reviews and ratings

Pass rates on licensing exams

Pricing and affordability

Next, we find the features that make each school stand out to prospective real estate professionals like you. You get a preview of each real estate school’s online platform and how they’ll work on your commute or alongside your busy schedule. We find ways you can save money, time, or both by finding refund policies, money-back guarantees and pass guarantees, and by offering discounted rates for our readers. We jump through all the hoops so all that’s left for you to do is sign up.

