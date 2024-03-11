Coldwell Banker Warburg welcomes two real estate veterans

Broker Kathy Kaye and agent Lorraine Baker joined Coldwell Banker Warburg, a New York City-based real estate brokerage, the company announced last week.

Before joining Coldwell Banker, Kaye was affiliated with Compass for about five years, while Baker came from Douglas Elliman, where she worked for the past 18 years. Kaye and Baker each bring $200 million in career sales volume to the firm, according to its press release.

“Lorraine is a powerhouse in the Manhattan luxury scene, boasting almost two decades of expertise and Kathy is synonymous with excellence and her extensive knowledge of Manhattan luxury and new developments across the city makes her an unstoppable force,” Kevelyn Guzman, regional vice president of Coldwell Banker Warburg, said in a statement.

During her career, Kaye has developed expertise in luxury properties, as well as new development sales and marketing. Additionally, she served as president of Sotheby’s International Realty development advisers and as senior vice president for The Related Companies. In her free time, Kaye volunteers as a board member of the City of Hope’s East End Chapter/Jeanne Kaye League, and she is involved in the SAG-AFTRA Foundation.

“Throughout my career, I have always respected Warburg’s esteemed presence in the Manhattan market, and I am very excited to join the prestigious Coldwell Banker Warburg Global Luxury team,” Kaye said in a statement.

Baker, meanwhile, has finished among the top 5% of Douglas Elliman agents in recent years. Her team, The Baker Dellinger Team, ranked No. 351 among small teams in New York state by sales volume, according to 2023 rankings by RealTrends. In 2022, the team closed more than $28.5 million in sales volume. Before venturing into real estate, Baker worked in banking and sales.

“I am proud to be now affiliated with Coldwell Banker Warburg,” Baker said in a statement. “Its distinguished reputation locally, combined with an incredible and interconnected network of offices across the U.S., is most advantageous.”

Coldwell Banker Warburg recently welcomed several other agents with a variety of backgrounds and experience levels. They include Andrea Saturno-Sanjana, Michael Yehuda, Alana Lindsay, Dan Ragone, Victoria Adamo, Corrina Drost, Christopher Hall and Sally Chame.