Christian Wallace joins Real as the chief of integrated home services

The Real Brokerage has appointed Christian Wallace as chief of integrated home services, the company announced on Thursday. Prior to joining the brokerage, Wallace worked at some of the leading companies in the industry, such as Rocket Homes, Better.com, Opendoor and Farmers Insurance.

In this newly created role, Wallace will report to Real Chairman and CEO Tamir Poleg and will oversee Real’s consumer-facing products. Through a mobile application, she will streamline “every touchpoint of home buying and selling” into one “seamless experience,” the press release said.

Christian Wallace

“There are a lot of companies looking to make it easier for consumers to become homeowners. At Real, the company has made a huge investment by acquiring mortgage and title businesses and everybody is moving in the same direction to help both our agents and their clients be successful,” Wallace said in a statement. “As someone who is obsessed with creating the best experience imaginable, Real provides the runway to change the game for consumers.”

At Rocket Homes where Wallace worked from Feb. 2022 to Oct. 2023, she oversaw business development, back-end operations as well as the partner real estate agent network. During her tenure, she focused heavily on the customer experience.

Poleg said that Wallace brought “the unique combination of being an agent who has also built the customer experiences at some of the leading disruptors in the real estate industry, all of which are in the race to change how people buy and sell homes.”

“I couldn’t be more pleased that Christian will be driving our integrated services platform, which today consists of mortgage and title businesses, but has the potential to become so much more,” he said.

Wallace kicked off her real estate career in 2014, after working at FedEx as a regional sales manager for a decade.