Adam Constantine on MLK Jr.’s impact on housing equality
Adam Constantine on MLK Jr.’s impact on housing equality

During the interview, Constantine explains why the industry needs to focus on evoking intentional change rather than launching lackluster initiatives.

Managing Credit Risk in 2021 and Beyond
Managing Credit Risk in 2021 and Beyond

Join a panel of industry experts as they provide an economic outlook for 2021 and a discussion with regional bankers on how they are managing credit risk over the next several years.

Amid record-high origination volumes, mortgage fraud risk is down
Amid record-high origination volumes, mortgage fraud risk is down

CoreLogic's recently released Mortgage Fraud Report is the industry standard for nationwide fraud monitoring and analysis. Read the findings here.

Empowering women to be financially great with Dava Davin
Empowering women to be financially great with Dava Davin

Women of Influence winner Dava Davin joins Girlfunds to discuss everything from her best financial tip to her advice on starting the home-buying process.

Politics & Money

CFPB Director Kathy Kraninger resigns at Biden’s request

Paves the way for Rohit Chopra to take over

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Kathy Kraninger announced Wednesday she is resigning from her post at the request of President Joe Biden’s administration.

“As requested by the Biden administration, today I resigned as Director of the CFPB,” Kraninger said. “I am proud of all that we accomplished on behalf of consumers. It has been an honor to lead the agency during these challenging times.”

In a letter to the president, Kraninger said she is stepping down effective Jan. 20, 2021. She said she supports the Constitutional prerogative of the president to appoint senior officials within the government who support the president’s policy priorities. She said this will ensure the government is responsive to the will of the people as expressed in presidential elections.

This comes after Biden nominated FTC Commissioner Rohit Chopra as the next director of the CFPB.

That’s because in 2020, the Supreme Court decision in Seila Law versus the CFPB declared the CFPB unconstitutional under its leadership structure, saying it violated the Constitution’s separation of powers by placing leadership of the agency in the hands of a single director who could only be removed for cause. The court declared the director removeable at-will by the president.

But now, Kraninger’s decision to step down from her role ends all speculation that Republicans could challenge Biden’s right to fire CFPB Director Kathy Kraninger and also appoint a new director to the role.

In a recent Mortgage Desk segment of HousingWire Daily, Mayer Brown Partner Ori Lev explained the clause that allows the president to nominate the next CFPB director could be challenged in the case of the director being fired.

“It has been an honor to serve the American people for over 20 years, and my privilege to do so alongside the many career and political civil servants who put country over self,” Kraninger said in the letter. “As I testified during my confirmation hearing, throughout my career, I have focused on implementing common-sense solutions to complex problems and delivering real value for the American people.”

“Over the past two years, that is precisely what I have done – with the law as my guide, with the support of the dedicated CFPB staff and in partnership with the many stakeholders who join in the bureau’s mission ‘to ensure all consumers have access to markets for consumer financial products and services…that are fair, transparent and competitive,’” she said.

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

U.S. Treasury HW+
Prepare for the rise in mortgage rates

Economists offer their takes on how high mortgage rates will climb, how lenders will respond and what impact this will have on the housing market. HW+ Premium Content

Jan 18, 2021 By

Latest Articles

AdobeStock_163966197
Housing industry welcomes President Joe Biden

The housing industry welcomed President Joe Biden after he was sworn in as the 46th president of the U.S., and Vice President Kamala Harris, who became the first woman to serve in the office.

Jan 20, 2021 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please