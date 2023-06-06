Cenlar FSB promotes leaders in wholesale bank division

Cenlar FSB, the second-largest mortgage servicer and largest subservicer in the U.S., announced on Tuesday the promotion of two leaders in its wholesale bank division.

Keith Austin has been promoted to director of asset management and valuation services. With over 25 years of experience in portfolio management, he brings to the role an extensive expertise in default mortgage servicing.

Austin, who joined Cenlar in 2005, will be responsible for managing and mitigating default costs for the wholesale bank’s loans and mortgage servicing rights (MSR) portfolio. He will also continue to oversee the valuation team, which handles valuation requests from operations and ensures compliance with regulatory requirements.

Austin previously held the positions of senior asset manager and manager of the valuation team at Cenlar.

Tristan Watson has been promoted to the role of director of subservicing pricing and will oversee all revenue pricing generated by the subservicing business. This includes setting pricing for prospective clients, managing pricing for existing clients as they renew their contracts, and identifying other opportunities to support Cenlar’s clients and their homeowners.

Watson, who has been with Cenlar since 2016, previously held the role of senior pricing analyst and is a graduate of the Cenlar Leadership Development Program.

“I am proud to promote these two outstanding leaders who deliver the very best service to our clients and their homeowners,” said Michael Conway, senior vice president of the wholesale bank division at Cenlar. “On behalf of the entire Cenlar team, I would like to congratulate them on their promotions and look forward to their continued success and contributions to the company.”

Headquartered in Ewing, NJ, Cenlar FSB is a subservicer that caters to clients in all 50 states and U.S. territories. Its client base includes banks, credit unions, and mortgage bankers.

