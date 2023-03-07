HW Media
Mortgage

Cenlar FSB names Michelle DeHart VP of loan operations, escrow

DeHart will spearhead escrow functions at Cenlar

Cenlar FSB, the second-largest mortgage servicer and largest sub-servicer in the U.S., appointed Michelle DeHart as the vice president of loan operations, escrow, the company announced on Tuesday.

“Having managed large-scale servicing operations, we will lean on Michelle’s expertise and are confident that she will deliver the best possible solutions for Cenlar, our clients and their homeowners,” Bill Moffett, Cenlar’s senior vice president of loan operations, said.

In the new role, DeHart will spearhead escrow functions, including tax, insurance, flood insurance and escrow analysis, and will also be responsible for the escrow team’s financials, staffing, controls and compliance. In addition, DeHart will lead initiatives that will provide operational efficiencies and enhance risk mitigation, along with executing tasks associated with Cenlar’s business plan objectives.

“I am excited to be part of the Cenlar team,” DeHart said. “My objective is to strengthen Cenlar’s escrow area by leveraging technology and automating wherever possible to enhance operational efficiencies and deliver the best outcomes for Cenlar, our clients and their homeowners.” 

DeHart’s professional career spans 25 years in the mortgage banking and financial services industry.

Prior to her role at Cenlar, she served as the senior director of escrow at Home Point Financial. After ServiceMac acquired the subservicing portfolio, DeHart served as vice president of escrow servicing, overseeing property and mortgage insurance.

DeHart has also served in various roles for other large financial institutions, including Bank of America, JP Morgan Chase and Morgan Stanley.

Cenlar currently operates in all 50 states and U.S. territories. Its client base includes banks, credit unions and mortgage bankers.

