Capital Fundings partners with Privy

Capital Fundings, a Florida-based private mortgage lender, has partnered with real estate investment platform Privy, the companies announced on Tuesday. The collaboration will allow Capital Fundings’ borrowers to receive personalized investor insights.

“Capital Fundings is thrilled to embark on this exciting journey with Privy,” Alex Bogumil, CEO of Capital Fundings, said in a statement. “Our commitment to empowering borrowers aligns perfectly with Privy’s mission to revolutionize real estate investment through technology and education. Together, we will equip our borrowers with the tools and knowledge needed to thrive in today’s competitive market.”

Privy’s real estate investment platform features different services tailored to assist investors. For instance, it can help investors identify real estate deal opportunities and and assess off-market deals efficiently. It also offers a library of training and educational resources.

“Our collaborative efforts with Capital Fundings will enable borrowers to make informed investment decisions, seize opportunities, and achieve their financial aspirations,“ Brad Bieber, Privy’s head of sales, said in a statement.

Capital Fundings specializes in the purchase, renovation and resale of distressed residential properties.