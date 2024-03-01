Book authors want loan officers to have an edge in a highly competitive market

In a fiercely competitive market, mortgage originators need to rethink everything to gain market share and become savvy.

From leveraging the latest in artificial intelligence (AI) and digital marketing to mastering financial literacy, mortgage and real estate professionals have come together to provide these skills to loan officers in a new book titled, “Rethink Everything: You ‘Know’ About Being A Next-Gen Loan Officer.”

Co-authored by social media coach Kyle Draper and FinLocker president and chief operating officer Brian Vieaux, the book brings together 39 mortgage and real estate professionals, with each individual elaborating on their expertise and strategies in separate chapters.

“Adopting an educator-first mindset, coupled with a willingness to reach, assist, engage and nurture early-journey first-time homebuyers, are the defining attributes of a next-gen loan officer. This book aims to empower mortgage professionals to cultivate these essential qualities,” Vieaux said.

The co-authors also launched the “Mortgages & More” podcast to invite feedback from mortgage and housing pros who weren’t able to participate in the book. The podcast has published more than 40 episodes to date.

A key feature of the book are QR codes in each chapter, which direct readers to exclusive videos where authors dive deeper into their subject matter.

The videos are designed to be interactive elements that enable readers to engage with the content on multiple levels.

“Participating in this book offered a unique platform to share the 4C framework that has been instrumental in my approach to building meaningful relationships within the mortgage industry,” said Richard Milligan, founder of 4C Recruiting.

“By emphasizing connection, content, communication and conversion, I share how authenticity and value-driven engagement on social media can transcend traditional business interactions. It’s about more than just business; it’s about fostering genuine relationships and creating a community where everyone feels valued and understood.”

To support the main themes in the book, the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) is hosting a series of webinars over the next six months, with the first scheduled for March 19.

Starting with the topic of strengthening personal branding, webinars will touch upon embracing technological advancements and mastering social media.

“This book, the podcast and the webinar series that goes with it are all about giving loan officers the new ideas and real-world tips they need to win today. It’s not just about knowing your stuff; it’s about sharing it in a way that clicks with people online,” Draper said.