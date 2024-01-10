Blue Sage Solutions launches digital servicing platform

Software development company Blue Sage Solutions has launched a new servicing platform that merges loan origination and servicing functions using API-based technology.

Blue Sage Solutions’s primary product offering is a cloud-based digital lending platform designed to operate in the retail, wholesale, and correspondent lending channels while ensuring compliance.

Additionally, the platform is accessible to all users, regardless of their current loan origination software. Through Blue Sage DSP, lenders will be able to close loan transfers, process individual and batch payments, onboard loans as well as collect payments, the company said.

Soon, the full servicing version of the Blue Sage Digital Servicing Platform will boast additional functionalities such as investor reporting or default management.

Founded in 2011, the company is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.