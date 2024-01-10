How lenders can help borrowers improve their credit scores
Home-equity lending blossomed in 2023
Virtual Demo Day
Renee Mueller on restructuring her brokerage, expanding core services
Technology

Blue Sage Solutions launches digital servicing platform

The digital servicing platform will be accessible to all lenders, regardless of the loan origination software they use

Software development company Blue Sage Solutions has launched a new servicing platform that merges loan origination and servicing functions using API-based technology.  

Blue Sage Solutions’s primary product offering is a cloud-based digital lending platform designed to operate in the retail, wholesale, and correspondent lending channels while ensuring compliance

Additionally, the platform is accessible to all users, regardless of their current loan origination software. Through Blue Sage DSP, lenders will be able to close loan transfers, process individual and batch payments, onboard loans as well as collect payments, the company said. 

Soon, the full servicing version of the Blue Sage Digital Servicing Platform will boast additional functionalities such as investor reporting or default management.

Founded in 2011, the company is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

More:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

Aerial view of downtown Los Angeles city skyline and skyscrapers
Invitation Homes to pay $3.7 million in California rent-gouging case 

Invitation Homes, the nation’s largest single-family rental landlord, has reached a settlement to address accusations it violated California’s rent gouging laws.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please