Better launches white-labeled mortgage-as-a-service platform 

New York-based digital lender Better Home & Finance Holding Company has partnered with information technology consulting company Infosys on a mortgage-as-a-service platform.

The integrated end-to-end digital mortgage white-labeled platform aims to cut origination costs and helps partners limit operational volatility in the current interest rate environment, Better said Thursday in announcing the launch.

“Better’s mortgage as a service platform is the first full-stack, end-to-end solution that handles all aspects of the mortgage process including point of sale, pricing, underwriting, loan origination, closing, funding and investor sale,” Vishal Garg, CEO and founder of Better, said in an e-mailed response to HousingWire.

Better’s mortgage as a service currently consists roughly 20% of its revenue and the lender aims to grow this business line, Garg said.

The partnership with Infosys is in line with Better’s new strategy to become a leading mortgage-as-a-service company or a white-label provider of mortgage technology.

Before Better debuted on the Nasdaq after a two-year journey in late August, the digital lender strived to be a one-stop shop where the firm does everything in-house. Prior to its initial public offering (IPO), Better shifted its strategy to doing only what its best at in-house and partnering with other businesses for the rest.

The company’s latest efforts to become a digital homeownership company includes the launch of Better Insurance.

The white-label solution eliminates redundancy and offers competitive pricing for customers without engaging with insurance agents, said Nick Taylor, head of real estate at Better.

When a buyer applies for home insurance, Better Insurance asks questions about the type of property and estimated home sales price, then the firm provides customers with a preview of insurance options.

The digital lender reported a net loss of $45.5 million in Q2, an improvement from a net loss of $89.9 million the previous quarter.

Better’s origination volume was $900 million across 2,421 loans in the second quarter of 2023, compared to production of $800 million across 2,347 loans funded in the previous quarter.

Better ranked as the 62nd largest mortgage lender in the first half of 2023, according to Inside Mortgage Finance.

The lender is scheduled to report its third-quarter financial earnings on Nov. 14.