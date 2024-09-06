Boston small team jumps to Coldwell Banker from Compass

Compass’s loss is Coldwell Banker Realty’s gain.

The Boston-based Bell Petrini Group has affiliated with Coldwell Banker’s Back Bay office. The group is led by Katherine Bell and Maddy Petrini, who are bringing three team members with them. The group was previously affiliated with Compass.

The Bell Petrini Group has more than 20 years of experience and has closed $47 million in volume so far this year. They pride themselves on what they describe as a white-glove approach to buying, selling, renting and development.

According to 2023 rankings from RealTrend Verified, the group ranked No. 42 in Massachusetts with $49.6 million in volume. Bell and Petrini have each sold more than $100 million in volume over the course of their careers.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Bell Petrini Group to Coldwell Banker Realty,” Pauline Bennett, Coldwell Banker regional president, said in a statement. “Their professionalism, expertise and enthusiasm allow them to serve as trusted resources to our clients. They will undoubtedly further strengthen our presence in Boston.”

This isn’t Coldwell Banker’s first addition in Massachusetts this year. At the end of August, top-ranked small team The Lara & Chelsea Collaborative joined from Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty, an Anywhere brand.

While the Bell Petrini Group is relatively small, their move to Coldwell is a setback for Compass’s stated goal of achieving 30% market share in the company’s 30 top markets. On its second-quarter earnings call in July, CEO Robert Reffkin disclosed that the company’s agent count rose 24% year over year and its market share sits at 5.13%.

Other recent additions for Compass include teams and agents in Houston, Florida, New Jersey, New York City, Tennessee, Washington and Colorado.

“I’m looking forward to joining the Coldwell Banker Realty family and experiencing the incredible office culture they provide,” Petrini said. “The in-office support is unlike any other brokerage, and I’m excited to leverage their innovative tools to better serve my clients.”