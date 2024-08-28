Top Massachusetts small team joins Coldwell Banker Realty

The Coldwell Banker brand is continuing its summer of growth. On Tuesday, Coldwell Banker Realty announced the affiliation of top-ranked small team The Lara & Chelsea Collaborative.

Founded and run by Lara O’Rouke and Chelsea Robinson, the team — which consisted of five agents in 2023 — serves clients in the Wellesley, Massachusetts, area. The team was previously brokered at Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty, another Anywhere brand. They will now operate out of the Coldwell Banker Realty office in Wellesley.

The team specializes in luxury listings. They say that the key to their success as a team is their collaborative approach, depth of experience, nuanced negotiation skills, and their ability to build and foster long-term relationships, helping them connect the right people at the right time.

“Our business is built on the pillars of collaboration and connections, with a deep understanding that relationships are the cornerstone for success, both with our clients and within the brokerage community,” O’Rourke and Robinson said in a joint statement.

“The relationships we have cultivated over the years are the core of our professional network, which is constantly growing. Our move to Coldwell Banker Realty is a natural step forward in that process, strengthening our access to a worldwide network of real estate agents and a powerful suite of tools and support that will further enhance the full range of service we offer to our clients

In 2023, the team closed 67 transaction sides for a total sales volume of $145.6 million, making it the No. 3 ranked small team in Massachusetts and the No. 69 ranked small team nationally by sales volume in the 2024 RealTrends Verified rankings.

“It is such a pleasure to welcome Lara and Chelsea to Coldwell Banker Realty. They have made a name for themselves in the Wellesley real estate market and are highly respected by both colleagues and clients for their professionalism, innovation and unmistakable passion for the real estate business,” Chantelle Persac, branch manager of the Coldwell Banker Realty Wellesley and Weston offices, said in a statement. “I look forward to working closely with and supporting them as they begin this important new chapter in their careers.“

Coldwell Banker has made other moves in the past few months. In July, Coldwell Banker Southern Realty marked its entrance into Nashville by snapping up Coldwell Banker Barnes. In June, Connecticut indy brokerage NewBridge International Realty Group became a new affiliate, while top California agent Vicky Yu joined the firm in its Redwood City-San Carlos office.