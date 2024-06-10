Top Bay Area agent joins Coldwell Banker Realty

Coldwell Banker Realty is adding another top-producing agent to its roster. The firm announced Monday that it has welcomed Vicky Yu to its Redwood City-San Carlos office in Northern California.

Yu was most recently affiliated with Compass, operating out of its Burlingame office.

”Vicky is a highly regarded agent in the Bay Area and we are thrilled that she has chosen to affiliate with the Redwood City-San Carlos office,” Jennifer Lind, the Western regional president of Coldwell Banker Realty, said in a statement. ”Coldwell Banker’s presence, global footprint and strong local leadership, combined with Vicky’s exceptional service to her clients creates a perfect partnership that we are proud to be part of.”

Yu began her career in real estate in 2016 after transitioning from a career in accounting. In 2023, Yu closed 29 sides, representing $63 million in sales volume. That was good for the No. 173 slot in California and the No. 526 slot nationwide in the 2024 RealTrends Verified rankings for sales volume.

”As a Bay Area resident for the past 15 years and a personal real estate investor, I understand the neighborhood and property values of the area,” Yu said in a statement. “My skills as a tough negotiator, my financial knowledge, and my thorough diligence with inspections, paperwork and closings are essential when it comes to helping clients buy and sell their homes.

”I am excited to partner my business with Coldwell Banker Realty because they offer innovative technology, a strong global network and a luxury program with a brand name that resonates with consumers.”