Connecticut indy brokerage joins Coldwell Banker Realty

Stamford, Connecticut-based independent brokerage NewBridge International Realty Group is affiliating with Coldwell Banker Realty, according to an announcement on Tuesday.

“We are thrilled to welcome branch NewBridge International Realty Group to Coldwell Banker Realty,” Jennifer McCoy, vice president of Coldwell Banker Realty in Stamford, said in a statement. “Their dedication to client service and expertise in the local market will undoubtedly enrich our offerings and further strengthen our presence in Stamford.”

The firm, which has served the area for 20 years, is led by brokers Aurelia Gilbert and Melanie Healey. In addition to Gilbert and Healey, eight additional NewBridge agents are joining Coldwell Banker Realty as part of the affiliation.

Coldwell Banker Realty — which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate —serves clients in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Maine and Connecticut with more than 6,300 affiliated agents and 90 office locations. Some top agents and teams have moved to the firm in recent months, including James F. Woods.