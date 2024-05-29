Coldwell Banker Realty welcomes top-performing New England agent 

Coldwell Banker Realty, a New England-based residential real estate brokerage, welcomed James F. Wood, the brokerage announced on Tuesday.

Wood was previously affiliated with Keller Williams Prestige Properties in Stamford, Connecticut, where he worked for almost seven years. In 2023, Wood had more than $25 million in sales production and completed more than 35 transactions in Connecticut, New York and Massachusetts, according to a Coldwell Banker news release.

James F. Wood

“Coldwell Banker Realty is proud to partner with James F. Wood. As the number one brokerage in Connecticut, we look forward to supporting James’ award-winning business and his clients for many years to come,” Mike Korchinski, branch vice president of Coldwell Banker Realty, said in a statement.

With more than 16 years of real estate experience, Wood brings extensive expertise in sales, rentals and real estate investing. He is licensed in three states, covering Fairfield County in Connecticut, Westchester County in New York and the Greater Boston area in Massachusetts.

“I am passionate about providing white-glove service to my buyers and sellers, and Coldwell Banker Realty will enable me to enhance that important aspect of my business,” Wood said. “The Listing Concierge program and marketing tools they offer are superior, and the managerial and administrative support are excellent. It is very comforting to have such resources at my fingertips as I focus on helping my clients achieve their goals.”

Wood began his career as an accountant before transitioning to real estate and serving the Boston rental market. Additionally, Wood earned a certification as a Luxury Property Specialist and will join the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury program network.

Coldwell Banker Realty boasts approximately 6,300 affiliated agents and 90 office locations. It is owned by a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate.