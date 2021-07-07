Attom boosts database, acquires GeoData Plus

Real estate data provider Attom Data Solutions has acquired GeoData Plus, the nation’s largest property database offering access to property reports, valuation, and prospecting tools.

Details of the transaction were not made public.

The GeoData Plus application includes features such as sales comps, liens, violations, property photographs, digital maps, zoning maps, aerial photographs, and integration with appraisal software.

Rob Barber, Attom chief executive officer, said GeoData Plus’ platform will provide customers with “greater insight” into the marketplace.

“This acquisition further enhances our value proposition for our customers – and the entire marketplace – by enabling users to obtain in-depth property reports and valuable information for a more accurate property analysis,” Barber said in a statement.

Accurate property condition data is more important than ever – Here’s why

Access to property characteristics and condition upfront allows real estate investors to make better decisions around optimal neighborhoods for investment, based on changing conditions and recent trends.

Presented by: CAPE Analytics

“Our companies have very different strengths, but incredibly aligned goals to bring transparency and convenience to real estate transactions,” added Erik Wind, GeoData Plus president.

Prior to the acquisition, GeoData Plus was already partnered with Attom. It utilized Attom’s data in making sales comparisons and reporting liens and violations. Its clients include Allstate, Corelogic and several real estate brokerages, including Better Homes & Gardens, Brown Harris Stevens, Century21 and Coldwell Banker.

Attom has been acquisitive in the past year. Last summer, it acquired geospatial data company Home Junction, which gave it more granular demographic data for its property platform. In June, the company rolled out Attom Cloud, a cloud-based platform that strips away some of the more complex data management processes for clients.

Attom last year launched a searchable database for building permits across nearly 100 of the largest cities in the U.S. The company says it has up-to-date information on more than 200 million residential and commercial properties across the country.

HousingWire recently named ATTOM Executive Vice President Kara Taylor as a recipient of the inaugural 2021 Marketing Leader awards, recognizing the most creative and influential marketing minds of the housing economy.