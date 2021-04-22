Understanding Today’s Connected Borrower
Sign up for this webinar to learn how to transform the borrower journey from transaction to relationship and gain a significant lift in production in today’s digital lending environment.

The unique challenges facing minority first-time homebuyers
In this episode, we interview Timothy Demry, a real estate agent in San Francisco’s Bay Area, about his experience serving minority first-time homebuyers.

How modernized servicing creates customers for life
Servicers must be powered by nimble technology to be heroes to borrowers, stalwarts to investors, and stewards of consumer protection to regulators.

Savvy lenders are already preparing for the next valley – Here’s how
Despite increased rate of tech adoption, the industry still has room for continued tech development and usage. Read here to learn more about key technologies that lenders need to give more attention to.

As profit margins shrink, mortgage execs look at LO comp

Mortgage executives have a hard time forgetting 2018. The market was coming off a refi boom, competition was fierce, and the profit margins were slim (if there were any at all). In a bid to gain market share, some of the biggest mortgage originators priced loans aggressively to keep production up and attract loan originators. It led to losses for many originators, who were slow to adjust their pricing. Today, as margins again compress due to a combination of rising interest rates, fewer refis and ballooning workforces, mortgage executives are keeping a close eye on LO comp.

Keeping a staff well-fed and happy while minding the bottom line is a delicate balance, mortgage executives said at a panel from the Mortgage Bankers Association‘s spring conference on Wednesday.

“Trees don’t grow to the moon, and at some point volume comes off from refinances and margin will get tighter,” moderator Michael McCauley, principal at mortgage consultancy Garrett, McAuley & Co., told the panelists.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

