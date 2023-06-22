Appraisal Insights firm launches to help combat bias in appraisals

Appraisal Insights, an appraisal education company committed to eradicating bias, announced its official launch this week. The goal is to quip key stakeholders and decision-makers in the housing industry with the knowledge necessary for preventing bias and enhancing the quality and integrity of real estate appraisals.

Founded by Jillian White, an SRA-designated appraiser with over two decades of leadership experience, the firm offers expertise to non-appraiser stakeholders, including regulators, lenders, and appraisal management companies (AMCs).

The company is providing an educational platform help these stakeholders identify, track, and ultimately prevent bias in the appraisal process. Unlike other appraisal courses, Appraisal Insights caters to non-appraiser professionals who have not had access to education in appraisal practices and principles.

“Appraisal Insights and its educational offerings have not only entered the market but have also provided valuable insights into the inner workings of appraisals, as well as the principles and practices that define them,” said White. “Our team is spearheading the transformation of the appraisal industry through education and technology, propelling it into the 21st century.”

The curriculum principles

The company has designed its educational coursework to meet the specific needs of non-appraiser professionals in the following ways:

Bridging the knowledge gap: Understanding the intricate details of appraisals is crucial for all stakeholders in the housing industry. This shared understanding fosters collaboration, transparency, and ultimately benefits the entire industry. Flexible learning: Appraisal Insights provides web-based, self-paced courses. All-in-one solution: The platform offers a one-stop-shop for all matters related to appraisal bias, with a range of resources, tools, and insights focused on addressing bias-related challenges. Proactive bias prevention: The firm helps professionals identify, track, and ultimately prevent bias by equipping them with the tools and knowledge to foster a fair appraisal environment.

The first course is now available, with a launch following immediately after Juneteenth to commemorate the holiday’s significance and recognizing the ongoing efforts required for equality.

The inaugural course caters to federal regulators responsible for conducting audits of mortgage lenders. It provides a rubric to assess the effectiveness of a bank’s appraisal bias processes.

A unique perspective

White, one of the few Black and female real estate appraisers in the industry, brings a unique perspective on homeownership. Her expertise has made her a sought-after resource in the fight against appraisal bias. ‘

She has been featured in a HousingWire podcast on tackling appraisal bias and was the host of the recent mini-con on reimagining the future of appraisals. She has also been featured in The New York Times, CNN, and an Emmy-award winning ABC documentary titled “Our America: Lowballed,” where she shared her insights and proposed reforms.

In addition to her community work, White has served on The Appraisal Institute’s Government Relations committee, The Appraisal Foundation’s Board of Trustees, and the New York State Board of Real Estate Appraisal.

This content was generated using AI, and was edited and fact-checked by HousingWire’s editors.