Apex Home Loans names Leo Anzoleaga as SVP of residential lending

Maryland-based mortgage lender Apex Home Loans has appointed Leo Anzoleaga as its senior vice president of residential lending.

In his new role, Anzoleaga will be tasked with generating more residential mortgage business, fostering business partnerships and improving customer experience.

“What I’m most excited about in joining Apex is the opportunity to work with not only an industry leader, but also how Apex and I share the same vision around building community, cultivating an excellent team, and taking pride in helping people achieve their dream of owning a home,” Anzoleaga said in a prepared statement.

Anzoleaga’s professional career spans more than two decades in the mortgage industry. Prior to his role at Apex Home Loans, Anzoleaga has held roles as a certified local facilitator at Buffini & Company, a senior vice president of residential lending at Draper and Kramer Mortgage Corp. and vice president of mortgage lending at Guaranteed Rate.

Anzoleaga and his eponymous team, the Leo Anzoleaga Group, provide personalized mortgage plans to their clients, according to a statement from the company.

In 2020, he created the “Leo’s Circle,” a network for agents to share their business strategies and promote their offerings and teams. He also offers professional development classes for agents, through a series called the How2Collective, which includes offerings like How2Start, How2Scale, How2Execute, and How2Finance.

“Not only does he bring almost two decades of experience in the mortgage industry, but his commitment to supporting real estate agents and creating learning opportunities for the industry makes his services extremely valuable for homebuyers and partners alike,” said Craig Strent, CEO and co-founder of Apex Home Loans.

Apex Home Loans is powered by Luminate Home Loans and is licensed in Maryland, DC, Delaware, Virginia, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Florida and West Virginia.