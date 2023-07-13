Anaid Chacón joins Argyle as SVP of product

Argyle, a rising player in the digital income and employment verification industry, announced the appointment of Anaid Chacón as its new senior vice president of product.

Chacón brings with her over a decade of leadership experience in product management and technology to her new role. At her new company, her primary goal will be to optimize the utilization and adoption of Argyle’s products across various sectors, including mortgage, lending, banking, and background checks.

In 2023, Argyle said it added 44 new customers across key industries and integrated various partners to offer customers turnkey solutions for seamless income and employment verification. The company operates in the $11 billion digital income and employment verification industry. Its platform allows lenders to connect to a consumer’s employer or payroll account and stream real-time VOI and VOE data directly from the source.

A graduate of Harvard University, Chacón spent more than 7 years as a member of the Dropbox product team, eventually assuming the role of lead product manager. During her tenure, she helped grow the company and contributed to its initial public offering. She also had a stint as head of product at NuvoCargo

“We’re thrilled to add Anaid to our leadership table and excited to see how she’ll add her passion for far-sighted tech innovation and design to our payroll connectivity solutions. I’m confident she’ll play a big role in keeping Argyle at the vanguard of financial technology,” said Argyle founder and CEO, Shmulik Fishman.