American Pacific Mortgage scoops up former FAM employees

Former employees at Finance of America Mortgage LLC (FAM) are transitioning to American Pacific Mortgage (APM), as the company will shut down by the end of the year, a source with knowledge of the process told HousingWire.

Specifically, California-based APM has hired former FAM staff members in Northern California offices, the source said. The same source explained that there’s no transfer of assets nor is there a merger and acquisition (M&A) transaction.

“As a matter of policy, we don’t comment on personnel matters,” A spokesperson for FAM said. HousingWire left messages with APM’s top executives but has not received a response.

National Mortgage News first reported on the topic, noting that APM scooped up close to half of FAM’s recently laid-off employees and about 40 of its offices.

Multichannel lender Finance of America Companies Inc. (FoA) announced Friday via an 8-K filing the plan to discontinue FAM’s operations, its forward mortgage segment, amid one of the most challenging mortgage markets in recent history.

“We are providing support and resources to assist our departing employees in their search for employment opportunities and are actively working to facilitate the transition of many of these employees to roles at other mortgage lenders,” FOA interim CEO Graham Fleming said in a statement.

Earlier in October, FoA announced it will no longer fund and purchase loans through FAM’s wholesale and non-delegated correspondent channels. The last day to fund and purchase these pipelines is December 16.

FoA also reportedly failed to close a deal with Guaranteed Rate to acquire FAM’s forward retail business. The company will strategically optimize and invest in its reverse originations, commercial originations, lender services and portfolio management segments.

APM reached about $15 billion in origination volume in the last 12 months, with 71% conventional loans and 64.8% purchases, according to the mortgage tech platform Modex. The company has 1,819 active loan officers and licenses in 52 states.