Breaking down 2021 housing market forecasts
Breaking down 2021 housing market forecasts

In this episode, Nath and Ramirez review HousingWire Magazine’s latest issue that features several 2021 economic forecasts.

Now is the time to double down on diversity and inclusion efforts
Now is the time to double down on diversity and inclusion efforts

At QLMS, there is an understanding that diversity and inclusion is a business imperative. This effort is a need-to-do, not a nice-to-do.

Forbearance rate holds, but exits are slowing
Forbearance rate holds, but exits are slowing

After two weeks of slight increases, the U.S. forbearance rate remained unchanged from the week prior at 5.54%, according to MBA.

How to accelerate closings in 2021
How to accelerate closings in 2021

In this webinar, we’ll provide you with actionable insights to help you accelerate your closing process from point-of-sale through post-closing.

MagazineMortgage

After 2020’s IPOs, 2021 might be the year of MSR

What's next for the mortgage industry in 2021?

Housing-2021

With record origination volume stretching capacity and a fresh infusion of capital from the public markets en route, a slew of big nonbank lenders are shifting strategies and declining to sell their mortgage servicing rights, which they’d previously relied on to fund their operations. 

In fact, roughly $70.8 billion in MSR transferred across the secondary market during the third quarter of 2020. That is the lowest total since 2015, according to Inside Mortgage Finance. 

Rocket Companies, which went public in August and was valued at approximately $38 billion, disclosed to investors that it retains servicing rights on the vast majority of mortgages it originates in the U.S. It’s part of the company’s strategy to thrive in all market conditions. 

When interest rates are low, Rocket can pump out a staggering volume of loans to borrowers. When interest rates rise, the value of MSR increases, which partially insulates the company from a slowdown in originations. (Industry-wide, MSR values have fallen by two-thirds over the last two years, primarily because of historically low interest rates and the effects of COVID-19.)

Rocket’s closest competitor in the lending game, Detroit-based United Wholesale Mortgage, is eyeing a similar thrive-in-all-conditions strategy.

The rest of this content is for HW+ members. Join today with an HW+ Membership! Already a member? log in

HW+ includes weekly long-form digital content, HousingWire Magazine, access to HousingStack, and free admission to all HousingWire virtual events.

Get $75 off your initial membership with coupon code “intro75”.

Most Popular Articles

CFPB
Mr. Cooper settles $90M lawsuit over illegal foreclosures

Mr. Cooper, the nation’s largest nonbank servicer of mortgage loans, will refund customers nearly $90 million and pay a civil penalty of more than $6.5 million to settle claims it violated the rights of over 115,000 customers, some of whom it had illegally foreclosed on.

Dec 07, 2020 By

Latest Articles

Piggy bank and dollar cash money. Business, finance, investment, saving and corruption concept.
Digital lender SoFi contemplating IPO

Digital lender SoFi is the latest to explore an independent public offering, via a SPAC, according to a new report. Here’s how its mortgage business looks.

Dec 08, 2020 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please