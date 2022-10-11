AEGIS Land Title acquires Capital Title of Washington

AEGIS Land Title Group last week announced the acquisition of Capital Title of Washington, a boutique independent title and escrow provider operating in the greater Seattle area.

Terms of the deal between AEGIS, which is owned and operated by Paul and Julie Hofmann, and Capital Title, a subsidiary of Shaddock National Holdings, were not disclosed.

When AEGIS’ Paul Hofmann and Mike Rubin, the president of Shaddock National Holdings and Capital Title of Washington, first met to talk about a potential sale of the company, both leaders discovered that they were motivated by the same principles – prioritizing customers and caring for their employees, they said in a joint statement.

Prior to the sale, Capital Title of Washington was a part of Bill Shaddock’s Shaddock National Holdings, the largest network of independently owned title agencies in the country.

Shaddock National Holdings currently include stakes in Utah-bases US Title Insurance Agency, Landmark Title Assurance Agency in Phoenix, Continental Title Company in Kansas and Missouri, and LP Title Services in Florida. Shaddock also founded First National Title Insurance Company, one of the largest title insurance underwriters in the country.

In 2006, Shaddock purchased Capital Title in Texas and integrated the company into his already established fee office network, according to Shaddock National Holdings’ website.

Meanwhile, Paul and Julie Hofmann have owned and operated AEGIS Land Title Group since 2015, after they acquired Stewart Title of Kitsap and rebranded it.

Capital Title of Washington said in a press statement that customers in the 14 branches in the counties of Snohomish, King, Pierce, Thurston, Mason, Kitsap and Jefferson, will continue to be served.

The company will also be integrated into AEGIS’s larger operations in Washington. In addition to a boutique branch on Vashon Island, AEGIS now covers the majority of the Puget Sound metroplex, including Snohomish, King, Pierce, Thurston, Kitsap, Mason and Jefferson counties.