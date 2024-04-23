A look back at HousingWire’s 2023 Marketing Leaders

The HousingWire award spotlight series highlights the individuals and organizations that have been recognized through our Editors’ Choice Awards. Nominations for HousingWire’s 2024 Marketing Leaders award are open now through April 30th, 2024. Click here to nominate someone.

The HousingWire Marketing Leaders award recognizes outstanding professionals who have demonstrated excellence in marketing within mortgage and real estate. These leaders play a pivotal role in shaping the industry’s narrative, driving business growth and enhancing customer engagement. In an ever-evolving housing market, marketing professionals serve as strategic architects, leveraging innovative strategies to navigate challenges, capitalize on opportunities, and differentiate their brands.

Their impact extends beyond traditional advertising and promotion; marketing professionals are catalysts for change, driving digital transformation, fostering customer-centric experiences, and leveraging data-driven insights to inform strategic decision-making. This impact is evident in the achievements of HousingWire’s 2023 Marketing Leaders honorees.

Take a look below to see some of last year’s winners and the accomplishments that helped earn them their win.

Celia Pinczower, Head of Marketing at Endpoint, was honored for her role in launching the Endpoint suite of products in the market and evolving its brand as the company has expanded its capabilities and service offerings. As a former NCAA athlete at the University of Southern California, Pinczower brings a can-do attitude to every task and has challenged her team and others to do the same.

Julie Pierson-Fields, Vice President of Marketing, has excelled at directing and implementing marketing strategies for all Fathom Holdings, Inc. brands, including brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance and technology. Her expert command of project management has allowed her to oversee the successful implementation of these strategies across all business verticals.

Michael Wojcik, Chief Marketing Officer at Fay Financial has been instrumental in adding new business relationships, expanding direct-to-consumer marketing and improving the efficiency and effectiveness of projects across departments and partner companies. During his time as CMO he has increased profitability through affiliate-sourced acquisitions, built a more robust marketing infrastructure, developed CRM and analytics capabilities and created marketing plans to support emerging business opportunities.

Whitney Curry, has propelled Pacaso to become the pioneer of co-ownership of luxury real estate. As the Chief Marketing Officer, she has overseen the brand development and strategy and helped Pacaso reach unicorn status with a $1 billion valuation in 2021. Curry is an expert brand builder and a female leader in a historically male-dominated space, inspiring her team to pull up their chair with confidence and contribute to the table.