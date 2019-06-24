Pamela Hughes Patenaude, who formerly served as deputy secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, is joining the board of directors of Habitat for Humanity International, the organization announced Monday.

Patenaude resigned from HUD in December 2018 after spending more than a year as the second-in-command at HUD.

During her time there, Patenaude served as chair of HUD’s Disaster Management Group, overseeing $37 billion in funding for disaster recovery efforts.

Patenaude was also assistant secretary for the Office of Community Planning and Development, managing $8 billion in housing and community development programs and $17 billion in long-term disaster recovery.

Prior to joining HUD in 2017, she was president of the J. Ronald Terwilliger Foundation for Housing America's Families and the former director of housing policy at the Bipartisan Policy Center.

In 2013, she was named a HousingWire Woman of Influence.

Earlier this year, Patenaude accepted a position as senior community liaison for global homeland security and disaster management consulting firm IEM.

And now, Patenaude will also serve on Habitat for Humanity’s board.

“Pam has long been an advocate for Habitat and our mission, and I am thrilled to welcome her to our board of directors,” said Jonathan Reckford, CEO of Habitat for Humanity International. “Pam’s knowledge of housing policy and her expertise in disaster recovery will be of immeasurable value in our work.”

As a member of Habitat for Humanity’s board, Patenaude will help establish policy and guide the organizations efforts to build and improve affordable housing in the U.S. and beyond.

Habitat board members serve two-year terms that can be renewed as many as four times.

“Throughout my housing career, I have grown to deeply respect and value Habitat for Humanity’s commitment to building a world where everyone has a decent place to live,” Patenaude said. “I am excited to contribute to that legacy by collaborating with my colleagues on the board to create innovative and sustainable housing solutions in the U.S. and around the world.”