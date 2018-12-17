[Update 1: Secretary Ben Carson accepts resignation.]

[Update 2: FHA Commissioner Brian Montgomery will serve as acting deputy secretary of the agency. Click here to read more.]

This morning the Deputy Secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, Pam Patenaude announced to Secretary Ben Carson her plans to step down in the New Year.

“It has been my honor to serve President Trump and Secretary Carson and I am deeply grateful to both for this opportunity,” her resignation letter states. “Thank you to my HUD family and fellow “housers” for helping Americans access decent, safe and affordable housing.”

Patenaude’s future is unclear. The letter simply adds she is grateful for an extensive, 35-year career in housing and that she looks forward to returning with her husband, Chuck, to their home in New Hampshire.

"I will continue to promote the President's agenda to make this nation stronger and more prosperous for every American," the letter reads.

Secretary Carson accepted the resignation.

"On behalf of a grateful agency, and the families and communities we serve, I want to thank her for her tremendous contributions to advancing HUD’s mission," said Secretary Carson in an email to HousingWire. "She led HUD’s largest disaster recovery response after unprecedented storms and fires damaged communities across the country. She is a true public servant, and I wish her well as she returns to private life in New Hampshire."

Prior to her role at HUD, Patenaude served as the president of the J. Ronald Terwilliger Foundation for Housing America's Families. Patenaude is also the former director of housing policy at the Bipartisan Policy Center.

She was also honored with a HousingWire 2013 Women of Influence award. Highlights of her recent career can be found here.

Patenaude served as HUD assistant secretary for Community, Planning and Development during the George W. Bush administration. She brings more than 25 years of experience in housing, community economic development, real estate, and public policy.