Pam Patenaude sworn in as HUD deputy secretary

Vice President Mike Pence administered the oath of office to Pam Patenaude Tuesday night, officially locking her in as the new deputy secretary at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

According to HUD’s announcement on Patenaude, “As HUD’s second-ranking official, Deputy Secretary Patenaude will lead the Department’s Disaster Management Group and will play a primary leadership and operational role in coordinating the long-term recovery efforts following Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.”

In her position, she will direct 16 programs and support offices within HUD to help state and local governments design and execute their recovery plans to rebuild damaged housing, businesses and critical infrastructure.

The picture below is of Pence and Pam Patenaude, along with her daughter, Meghan Patenaude, holding the bible.

(Official White House photo: Joyce Boghosian)

Sitting under the leadership of HUD Secretary Ben Carson, Patenaude will take over the true position of power at HUD, as Carson, like many other Cabinet positions, will handle the public facing obligations of the department, which includes conducting meetings with housing leaders around the country, listening to local concerns, and celebrating milestones.

“At this moment when so many of our citizens are suffering, Pam will bring strong leadership when we need her most,” HUD Secretary Ben Carson said in a statement on her confirmation. “Pam’s extensive housing and community development experience will be invaluable as we embark upon the long road to recovery for communities hard-hit by disaster and I’m grateful the Senate confirmed her nomination.”

While she was sworn in on Tuesday, Senate voted to confirm Patenaude on Sept. 14 to serve as the next deputy secretary of HUD.

As was the case throughout her nomination process, the housing industry was quick to praise the Senate confirmation of Patenaude.

On the news of her confirmation, David Stevens, president and CEO of the Mortgage Bankers Association, said, “MBA wants to congratulate Pam Patenaude for being confirmed by the U.S. Senate to be the next Deputy Secretary of Housing and Urban Development."

Patenaude brings a wealth of experience to the position, previously serving as the president of the J. Ronald Terwilliger Foundation for Housing America’s Families. She also previously served as the director of housing policy at the Bipartisan Policy Center and served as the HUD assistant secretary for community, planning and development under President George W. Bush.

Readers of HousingWire will likely be familiar with Patenaude, as she was featured on the cover of HousingWire Magazine last year, and previously recognized as one of HousingWire Magazine’s Women of Influence in 2013.

“When you want something done in Washington, you call Pam,” said Stevens, in the feature. “When Pam needs to get things right, she enlists her daughter Meghan. Together, they are a highly effective team that's already challenging conventional thinking in our nation’s capital."

(Photo credit for the above photo and the main story photo: Stephen Voss)

