Secondary marketing automation platform provider Optimal Blue has signed on as a gold sponsor of HousingWire’s engage.marketing summit for the second year. The summit, to be held June 13-14 in Charlotte, North Carolina, gathers mortgage marketers from around the country to gain insights from industry leaders, network with peers and learn how to Play to Win in today’s purchase market.

“Optimal Blue is proud to say we are a sponsor of HousingWire’s engage.marketing conference for a second year in a row,” said Bob Brandt, Optimal Blue’s vice president of marketing and alliances. “Anchored by meaningful content and actionable strategies, it’s no surprise that so many of the industry’s leading innovators are drawn to this event. If your 2019 focus is to ‘Play to Win,’ HousingWire’s engage.marketing conference is for you.”

Optimal Blue connects the mortgage industry’s largest network of leading originators and investors to the Digital Mortgage Marketplace, which facilitates a broad set of secondary market interactions. The company was a gold sponsor of HousingWire’s inaugural engage.marketing event in September 2018.

Sponsor Content

This year’s engage.marketing event is focused on origination and will tackle how current market conditions impact marketing and provide tangible strategies marketers can use to win market share.

“HousingWire is elated to welcome back Optimal Blue as a gold sponsor for engage.marketing,” said HousingWire CEO Clayton Collins. “Optimal Blue’s industry footprint and ability to connect originators and investors to the secondary market fully supports this year’s theme for the upcoming event.”

In addition to Optimal Blue and Total Expert, digital lending company Blend has signed up as a network sponsor of HousingWire’s engage.marketing summit. Blend’s tech-focused approach provides simplicity and transparency to consumer lending via its digital platform. Most recently, the company welcomed former Fannie Mae CEO, Timothy Mayopoulos, as its president.

Marketers from across the industry have already registered to learn what’s working right now, take home tangible insights and create lasting connections with other professionals during a vital time in our market. Join us in Charlotte for an unforgettable experience that will impact your growth moving forward.

Reserve your seat, or learn more about sponsorship.