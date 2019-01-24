2019 is shaping up to be a tough year for those in the mortgage business, and lenders and Realtors who want to compete effectively need a strategy that addresses these very real headwinds. That’s why HousingWire is hosting our second-annual engage.marketing event and gathering the smartest minds in the industry in one place to give you the information, tools and connections you need to PLAY TO WIN.

Join us in Charlotte, North Carolina, June 13-14 to hear some of the most innovative lenders and Realtors in the country as they share how they are winning in this market. Our focus this year is on origination, and the goal is to give practical, real-life information that mortgage marketers can use right now to increase leads and their bottom line.

In addition to the general sessions covering social strategies, the lender/Realtor partnership, lead gen, getting to a single customer view, content marketing and much more, engage.marketing gives attendees the opportunity to interact with their peers through breaks and planned networking events. The setting is intentionally intimate and the connections made at our first conference were truly incredible — one of the highlights for many as they continue to be in touch six months later.

Sponsor Content

So who’s going? A quick survey of the more than 50 current registrants reveals a variety of job titles, including senior vice president, loan officer, CEO, managing director, marketing manager, director of product, president, social media manager, investor, brand director, communications director, consultant and more.

The list of those attendees’ companies spans the mortgage industry and include Wells Fargo, PennyMac, TIAA Bank, Amherst Residential, Ellie Mae, Movement Mortgage, Thrive Mortgage, AMCAP Home Loans, loanDepot, Motto Mortgage, Bank South, Lima One Capital, Highland Residential Mortgage, The Basis Point, Northpointe Bank and more.

It’s an exciting, innovative group and we’re just getting started! Don’t miss this opportunity to find out what’s working right now, take home actionable insights and make connections with other professionals at this all-important moment in our industry.

Reserve your seat here.