Fintech software pioneer Total Expert has signed on as a gold sponsor of HousingWire’s engage.marketing summit June 13-14 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The event will draw mortgage marketers from around the country to learn from industry insiders how to Play to Win in this purchase market.

Total Expert, which offers the enterprise-level Marketing Operating System (MOS) to power lenders’ marketing and revenue growth, was a gold sponsor of HousingWire’s first engage.marketing event in September 2018.

“Our team thoroughly enjoyed the inaugural HousingWire engage.marketing conference in 2018 and look forward to participating in the conference again in 2019,” said Joe Welu, founder and chief executive officer at Total Expert. “We believe now is the time for great lenders and technology companies to come together and – through collaboration and innovation – elevate the entire industry.”

This second engage.marketing summit is focused squarely on origination and the goal is to give practical, actionable insights that mortgage marketers can use right now to increase leads and their bottom line.

“HousingWire is thrilled to have Total Expert sponsor engage.marketing at premier level,” said HousingWire CEO Clayton Collins. “Total Expert’s ability to deliver both marketing automation and personalization allows lenders to meet consumers right where they are, and aligns perfectly with the themes and focus of this event."

Getting the consumer experience right is crucial to lender success in 2019, and engage sessions will cover everything from perfecting social and partnering with Realtors to getting the single customer view that’s so important for personalization.

“The industry is at a tipping point with rising consumer expectations and new disruptors entering the space,” Welu said. “When 65% of consumers say they have cut ties with a brand after just one subpar experience, you know it is critical to focus on creating an amazing customer experience that will keep customers coming back again and again – for life.

“The reality is that most people don’t want a mortgage, they want what a mortgage will give them – a home to raise their family and create memories. Lenders are in a unique position to walk with people and educate them through what is likely to be the largest, most complex purchase of their lives,” Welu said.

Marketers from a broad spectrum of companies have already signed up to learn what’s working right now, take home actionable insights and make connections with other professionals at this all-important moment in our industry. Join us in Charlotte for an unforgettable experience that will impact your growth going forward.

