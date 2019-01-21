Fresh off completing its acquisition of OwnAmerica, one of the country’s largest investment marketplaces for single-family rentals, Renters Warehouse, is making a change in its management structure.

Renters Warehouse, a property management company that specializes in managing single-family rentals, announced recently that it is promoting David Sommer from executive vice president of operations to chief operating officer.

Sommer joined Renters Warehouse two years ago from Target, where he spent 17 years. During that time, Sommer moved from executive team leader to vice president of store operations. In his final role at Target, Sommer led the operations related to the retail giant’s in-store service strategy, store communications, and front-end processes.

In his new role at Renters Warehouse, Sommer will continue to oversee all operations for the company’s service model, including customer service, rent collection, maintenance, property accounting, and security deposit disposition.

Sommer will also work with the field operations teams will lead and oversee the company’s human resources.

“David has played an integral role in the expansion of our operations across the U.S. over the past couple of years,” Renters Warehouse CEO Kevin Ortner said. “I’m excited to watch our teams become more effective and efficient while striving to deliver unmatched service to our clients under his leadership in the years to come.”

Sommer’s promotion comes on the heels of Renters Warehouse naming former OwnAmerica CEO Greg Rand to the role of chief strategy officer upon acquiring Rand’s company.

Renters Warehouse also recently added Todd Jable as the company’s new chief technology officer.