Fresh off announcing its plans to expand via the acquisition of OwnAmerica, Renters Warehouse announced Tuesday that it is naming Todd Jable as the company’s new chief technology officer.

Renters Warehouse is a property management company that specializes in managing single-family rentals, and through its pending acquisition of OwnAmerica, the company will become a platform for investors to buy and sell single-family rentals as well.

And leading that charge from the technology side will be Jable, who brings experience in the single-family rental industry to Renters Warehouse.

Before Renters Warehouse, Jable was the founding chief for Silver Bay Realty Trust, which was the first public company in the SFR sector. When the company was sold to Tricon American Homes in 2017, Jable moved to FirstKey Homes, where he also served as CTO.

“With his technology background coupled with single-family rental industry experience, Todd is a big addition to our leadership team here at Renters Warehouse,” said Kevin Ortner, CEO of Renters Warehouse. “He has a great vision on where we can take not only our internal systems, but how we can shape and further improve our client experience through consumer facing technology and tools.”

As for what’s next, Jable said that he plans to help Renters Warehouse ensure that it provides a “best-in-class” user experience.

“With the incredible business that Kevin and the Renters Warehouse team has built over the last ten years, including the recent acquisition of Own America, I think that Renters Warehouse is uniquely positioned to tackle the largest segment of single-family rental investing – non-institutional,” Jable said.

““I see the new year as an opportunity to take IT at Renters Warehouse to the next level by putting processes and technologies in place to enable and facilitate continuous improvement, growth, and innovation for the company,” Jable added. “I love the company’s vision going forward, and I truly believe that technology will play a big part in achieving that vision.”