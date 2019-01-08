Renters Warehouse, a property management company that specializes in managing single-family rentals, can now also offer investors a platform for buying and selling single-family rentals after the company completed its acquisition of OwnAmerica.

Last month, Renters Warehouse announced that it planned to acquire OwnAmerica, one of the country’s largest investment marketplaces for single-family rentals. And now, the acquisition is complete.

Going forward, Renters Warehouse will be a platform for investors to buy and sell single-family rentals, in addition to its existing property management offerings.

Sponsor Content

As of last month, OwnAmerica had more than $21 billion in total assets on its platform, with over $200 million in assets for sale. Renters Warehouse manages more than $3 billion in residential real estate, servicing more than 14,000 investors and over 22,000 single-family rentals.

In addition to completing the acquisition, Renters Warehouse also named Greg Rand as its new chief strategy officer. Rand was the CEO of OwnAmerica and joined the company upon the completion of the deal.

“On behalf of the entire Renters Warehouse family, I am excited to welcome Greg to the team as our first-ever Chief Strategy Officer,” Renters Warehouse CEO Kevin Ortner said. “Greg brings nearly three decades of real estate technology and brokerage experience to the table, and I am looking forward to watching his impact on the business and those under his leadership.”

In this role, Rand is expected to lead the continued development of the marketplace platform, as well as building and leading a team of local real estate investment agents in all markets Renters Warehouse serves.

“I am incredibly excited to join the Renters Warehouse team in this new role and to work together to create a first-of-its-kind solution to help real estate investors envision, plan, execute and manage their long-term investment strategies,” Rand said. “Together, we are going to help millions of people own America.”