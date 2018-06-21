Glassdoor, the workspace-satisfaction ratings website, recently announced the winners of its Employees’ Choice Awards, including seven housing market titans.

The Employees’ Choice Award is an annual report honoring top U.S. and European CEOs. Housing market CEOs appearing on Glassdoor’s top 100 list include Sheryl Palmer, Jon Davis, Anant Yardi, Jonathan Corr, Pierre Nanterme, Robert Sulentic and Bob Faith.

Employees were able to rate several factors about their employment experience by submitting anonymous and voluntary reviews to Glassdoor, which gaged workplace satisfaction and CEO approval.

“Winning a Glassdoor Top CEO award is a true acknowledgement of exceptional leadership, as it reflects the opinions of the employees who work with a chief executive every day,” Glassdoor co-founder and CEO Robert Hohman.

Leading the pack: Ellie Mae’s Jonathan Corr is No. 14 on the list, receiving a 96% employee approval rating. Corr’s company is no stranger to praise from its employees, Ellie Mae was named a San Francisco Business Times Best Place to Work and was one of Fortune’s 100 Fastest Growing Companies in 2017.

Taylor Morrison CEO Sheryl Palmer is No. 19 on the list, receiving a 96% approval rating. This is outstanding since among the 770,000 companies reviewed on Glassdoor, the average CEO approval rating is 69%.

Jon Davis of Keller Williams ranked No. 30 and has an employee approval rating of 95%. Davis’employees commend him on his ability to create a fun working environment.

Anant Yardi, CEO of Yardi Systems has a 93% approval rating, ranking No. 53 on the list. Earlier this year, Yardi Systems announced the debut of a new research function in its Matrix solution, the company’s comprehensive multifamily market intelligence tool. Pierre Nanterme of Accenture, a HousingWire Tech 100 winner, is No. 57 on the list and has a 93% approval rating. In 2018 and 2012, Accenture was named one of Glassdoor’s best work satisfaction companies.

Robert Sulentic, CEO of CBRE is No. 63 on the list and has an employee approval rating of 93%. Sulentic’s employees say, that the company is a great place to begin a career and it has cultivated an environment that truly values its workers.

Bob Faith, of Greystar is No. 86 on the list, averaging a 91% employee approval rating. Earlier this year, Greystar initiated funding for a $500 million debt fund, focused on acquiring subordinated and securitized debt issued by the government-sponsored enterprises, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

“The best CEOs are inspiring, trustworthy, innovative and can be great motivators for people to bring their best selves to work,” Hohman said.

Winning a spot on the Glassdoor’s Top 100 CEO list, imply the employees of each of these industry leaders see those traits come to life.