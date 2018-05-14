Real estate investment and property management software provider Yardi announced the debut of a new research function in its Matrix solution, the company’s comprehensive multifamily market intelligence tool.

The offering, Yardi Matrix SubmarketPoint, covers approximately 3,300 multifamily submarkets across the U.S. The reports, which are updated monthly, provide data to Yardi’s clients on rental and development activity, sales transactions and other submarket fundamentals, the company explained in a press release.

"This product enhancement further demonstrates our commitment to providing the industry's best data," said Jeff Adler, vice president of Yardi Matrix. "Our clients will realize tremendous value with these reports."